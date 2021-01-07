Dookeran: Caribbean as ‘beacons of democracy’

The Caribbean has proven itself to be “beacons of democracy”, former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran said yesterday as he reflected on the anarchy that unfolded at Capitol Hill, Washington DC, USA, on Wednesday.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Dookeran said: “It is tragic the United States, which is seen as the country where freedom flourishes, would have seen an episode of that nature taking place at the transfer of office which has already been adjudicated upon, not only by the electorate but also by the courts.
“It is a tragic commentary on the state of politics in the world, and more specifically, given the United States’ importance to world stability. It is indeed a reflection of the fragility of democratic rule.”
On the Caribbean democratic tradition, Dookeran said: “We in the Caribbean should be proud that we have always maintained the fundamental values and principles of democratic governance. Now we are in a position to reflect that value as beacons for democracy.”
Dookeran also said he agreed with yesterday’s Express Editorial titled “Danger of riding a tiger”, which also made reference to the 1990 attempted coup in Trinidad.
The Editorial said: “Many democracies, including Trinidad and Tobago, routinely manage the discontent of defeated leaders. However, when the leadership at every level fractures along the fault lines of partisan interests, opportunity is created for exactly what occurred in Washington as extra-parliamentary forces step in to fill the vacuum.
“This is the lesson that T&T learned in 1990 when the weakness of the political system carried the country to the cliff’s edge to an attempted coup. We were lucky to have retreated without much permanent damage to an admittedly weak political system. That experience underscored why a country needs responsible leaders at every level and in every sector who can rise above self-interest to stand on the side of the national interest.”
Dookeran, who recalled he was chief mediator during the attempted coup, commented: “I agree with that statement. I am not too sure it had reached that stage but it was setting the stage for that kind of action to be seen as ‘permissible’.”
He also said he interpreted the attempted coup as “a pure unadulterated insurrection fuelled by personal interests”.