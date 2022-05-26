Joshua Faltine is expected to operate a stall from tomorrow at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua.
This has been made possible through the intervention of several good Samaritans, including Kwasi Robinson, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Faltine, 20, said he had accepted the offer given to him by Robinson to operate from the Food Village.
“Right now I am grateful for all the people who have reached out, and for all the assistance that I’ve received to date, especially from Mr Robinson here.
“I have told him that I will accept the spot in Eddie Hart, but I don’t want to stop there. My dream is to open a chow-store, in San Juan. So I’m hoping that I can work here and save up and achieve that because I make the best chow in the world,” Faltine joked.
He noted he had been selling chow for just over two years in various spots on Maracas Beach, in Tunapuna, San Fernando, and along the Queen’s Park Savannah. “The only spot I’ve ever really had any run-ins with the police was in San Juan, and that’s the same place that led to this weekend’s incident.
“Again, I want to say I know I was wrong. I was illegally vending and I’m taking accountability for that, even if I disagree with how I was treated. But two wrongs don’t make a right. And at the very least, it’s led me to where I am standing today, so I will count it as just a hump I had to go over to move forward in life,” Faltine said.
Faltine was held by police around 10 a.m. on Saturday while attempting to sell his goods in the Croisee.
A video showing his arrest went viral on social media after it was uploaded.
On that day, a team of officers from the North Eastern Division arrested Faltine, and slapped him with seven charges relating to this incident, including illegal vending, resisting arrest and cursing in a public place.
Since then there has been an outpouring of support for Faltine on social media sites, with many people critical of the police for their “heavy-handed” response, especially for a young man who was selling items to avoid a life of crime.
The right idea
In addressing the media yesterday, Robinson said Faltine’s humility and recognition that he was wrong to vend illegally were what drove him to act. “When I first spoke to Joshua, he started off by saying, ‘I knew I was wrong,’ and that admission was the foundation for us to move forward, because I understood and appreciated the circumstances he was in, and wasn’t trying to just make excuses.
“He was a young man, with the right idea, but the wrong approach. This was not a young man doing a violent crime, where everyone has all the answers. This was a young man who simply needed a helping hand... We got a lot of help, especially from our Twitter family, including people like Bridget and Marcus, who helped with advice and providing various items that Joshua would need,” Robinson explained.
Heavy-handed approach
Businessman Gary Aboud also took to social media yesterday to offer Faltine a spot in Valsayn near Mode Alive, as well as to provide legal assistance if needed.
Aboud reminded citizens they had access to a Young Entrepreneurial Subsidy Programme that would help small businesses with as much as 40 per cent of their start-up costs, once certain conditions were met—inclusive of persons being of good character and integrity, running the business for at least two years, and selling local produce as much as possible.
He was also critical of what he viewed as the “heavy-handed” approach by the police in arresting Faltine. “Why choose this one person when there are so many? This boy, we’ve known of him for years. So why did the police target him, when around the corner it have people smoking weed and always cussing and getting on bad?” Aboud asked.