Children ages five to 11 are one step closer to receiving their paediatric Pfizer vaccines as the shipment is finally en route to Trinidad and Tobago.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 news conference yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the vaccines have left Spain but have to go through multiple checkpoints.
However, he still could not provide an official date of the shipment’s arrival.
Deyalsingh said: “We received confirmation that those vaccines are en route to Trinidad and Tobago. The route is a rather complex one because it’s coming from Spain. So, it goes from Spain, I believe Barcelona over land to Brussels. Then it is flown from Brussels to Miami, then it is flown from Miami to Trinidad and Tobago. So, I think that is on the way. We don’t have firm details as to flight arrangements from Miami to Trinidad as yet. As usual, whenever we have those firm flight details...because a lot of things can go wrong between Barcelona, Brussels, Miami to Trinidad.”
He said the paediatric vaccines will become available two days after arrival.
“Whatever date they arrive in Trinidad and Tobago, we will start the programme two working days as we normally do after receipt in Trinidad and Tobago,” the minister added.
In March, Deyalsingh revealed that Trinidad and Tobago would be receiving a donation of 40,000 doses of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from the government of Spain.