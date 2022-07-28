Pastor Clive Dottin has warned “if we are not careful, history can repeat itself”.
Dottin was speaking at the site of the eternal flame at the Red House in Port of Spain yesterday as he observed the 32nd anniversary of the July 27, 1990, attempted coup.
He lamented being told about a school in the North-East where the pupils from Forms One To Three were using ganja, and the Forms Four to Five were selling it.
“We are truly in a dark place with our young people,” he said.
Draped in the national colours, activist Wendell Eversley, who was present at the eternal flame, having made his annual trek from Arima, also warned: “If we fail to learn from the past, we are doomed to repeat it.”
He vowed to educate the nation’s children about the events that unfolded on that bloody day by whipping up keener interest through his newly minted non-governmental organisation We History 1990. Eversley said he planned to approach the Education Ministry with his ideas for the curriculum.
He also paid kudos to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for picking up the mantle where the central government had failed.
“Our children must know our history. Know the history of 1990.”
On Friday, July 27, 1990, Imam Yasin Abu Bakr, leader of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, led a band of 114 insurgents to overthrow the ANR Robinson-led administration, which resulted in a six-day siege, 24 deaths, and buildings in the capital city burned and looted.
Eversley also plans to write a book detailing his experiences, including the trauma witnessing parliamentary clerk Lorraine Caballero bleed to death, and being used as a human shield on his maiden visit to the Red House.
Also visiting the eternal flame yesterday were Caballero’s daughter, Afeisha “Fifi” Caballero, 34, and her sons, Nathaniel, 14, and Malachai, eight. Delicately, she and her sons placed white long-stemmed roses on the monument and prayed silently.
Eversley begged the authorities to invoke Chapter 11 from the commission of enquiry (2012) to assist the children of hostages, including Caballero.
They were joined by a group of concerned citizens like Cassandra Belfon, Dumorouis Horsley, Jennifer Frederick, Preston George, Lonsdale William and Anthony Harper.
Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Councillor Samuel Sankar, with responsibility for Kelly Village, said he intended to approach the council to honour Eversley by possibly naming a street after him.
A country in pain
Consensus among the knot of patriotic citizens was there should be more tangible examples of remembrance and the State should help those who suffered during the dark period. They also paid kudos to Eversley for his steadfast display of patriotism.
Reflecting on the coup, Eversley hugged Caballero, and said: “Thirty-two years ago, our city was under attack. This young lady was working in a restaurant and she came up to me and said, ‘You are Mr Eversley, I am Lorraine Caballero’s daughter. My mother was killed in the Parliament.’
“I saw her mother bleed to death and I could not have helped. I was used as a human shield. I was first in line. I had to open every window. They are terrorists. They came to kill.”
Sharing his sentiments on the low-keyed responses, Eversley added: “This country is still hurting. Guns are on the streets. I have written Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) about seven times and no response. The mayor (Joel Martinez) gave the keys of the city to an icon (Machel Montano). I am not disputing he didn’t deserve it, but where is the mayor?
“Mayor and his council did not know that 32 years ago, his city was burning. He could have been here today. I will pray to God to break the stony hearts.”