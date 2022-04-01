Double blow for Mitra

NEARLY a week after Mitra Ramesar suffered the loss of his father, the life of his wife was lost in a vehicular collision at Debe on Wednesday.
Mitra’s wife, Sarika, 39, a mother of one, died after their family’s sports utility vehicle was struck by a truck transporting a load of logs.
Mitra, 52, Sarika, and the couple’s ten-year-old son, Naveen, were seated in the family’s Hyundai Tuscon, parked on the shoulder of the South-bound lane of the Golconda interchange, awaiting roadside assistance after their vehicle stalled.
Upon impact, the SUV was thrown into the bushes roadside, and the truck landed on its side.
Mitra sustained injuries to his back and shoulder, and he was hospitalised at the San Fernando General Hospital in stable condition.
Naveen was said to be experiencing headaches and was also hospitalised at the San Fernando hospital for observation.
The truck driver, of Bristol Village, Mayaro, was also taken to the San Fernando hospital for minor injuries.
At Mitra’s family’s home yesterday, mourning relatives recalled that only a week ago they had assembled at that very house for the funeral of Mitra’s father, Errol Ramesar, 79, who died of natural causes.
One of Mitra’s sisters, Marsha Noor, wept as she said, “This is too much. The funeral for my father was last Thursday.
“Mitra was doing the rites (for a Hindu service) for him (father), but he cannot do it anymore.”
She added that Naveen, a Standard Four pupil, was expected to be discharged from the hospital yesterday, but they had not yet told him of his mother’s death.
She said Mitra was told that his wife died, and he is overcome with grief, asking why this happened.
“I called Mitra in the hospital, and he is just crying on the phone. He is asking God why he take Sarika. He is asking my father why he take Sarika,” she said.
Final moments
Of the collision, Noor said Mitra and his family, who live at Mendez Village, Penal, went out regarding his father’s business on Wednesday.
They were headed back home, when tragedy struck around 4.30 p.m.
Noor said when Mitra’s vehicle stalled, he called one of his sisters and asked her to pick up Sarika and Naveen while he waited for the roadside assistance.
She said her sister left to help the family, but the crash had already happened by the time she arrived.
“My sister left here to pick them up, but by the time she reached Golconda she did not see Mitra’s vehicle. She saw the log truck, but was not seeing him (Mitra). She called on his phone, but he was not answering. Then someone answered and said that there was an accident,” said Noor.
They said the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in December.
“Sarika and my brother were always the life of the party. She was preparing to cook for my dad bhandara (Hindu prayer service) on Tuesday,” wept Noor.
Another sister of Mitra, Lystra Goberdhan, commented on the collision that claimed the life of her sister-in-law.
“There are no words to describe this. The back of the car is a write-off, it split into two,” said Goberdhan. “That is not acceptable. The Government should do something about these truck drivers.”
Other family members went to the scene of the crash, as officers of the San Fernando police and Mon Repos Fire Station, and paramedics, tended to the crash victims.
Goberdhan said her daughter-in-law, Cindy, was with Sarika in her final moments before she passed away.
Officers of the San Fernando Police Station are continuing investigations.