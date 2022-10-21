Double disappearance

A Valencia woman is seeking answers over the disappearance of two family members on separate days six years ago.
Melissa Lake is appealing to the public for any information on her missing uncle, Alban Lake, and her husband, Kevin Hackett, both of Valencia.
Alban was 58 years old when he disappeared on the night of August 23, 2016, during a power outage at his home.
Two weeks later, on September 8, 2016, Kevin, who was a ‘ph’ taxi driver and a labourer, was last seen driving away from the taxi stand on a hired job, and was never seen again. The two men disappeared under different circumstances, said Lake in an interview with the Express recently.
Lake explained that her uncle was embroiled in a dispute with a close relative over the house in which he lived at Quarry Road, Valencia.
Her husband, she said, may have been hijacked by men pretending to be passengers in his taxi, or he has left the family.
“With my uncle I know he would never leave his house and his family and never look back. He was a humble and peaceful man, he did not like a bacchanal. He was talented and he sang calypso. I think his name was Editor One. He was the best when he sang his calypso,” said Lake.
“With my husband, I am not certain if a crime happened to him or if he just left. You could live with someone for ten or 15 years and still not know everything about them. I have two children with him and he just disappeared.
“There was a lot over the years in our relationship that he hid from me, and a lot that he did to me. I went through so much. I was with him since I was 15 years old and imagine the police even suspected me of his disappearance. I never did him anything. I felt very hurt and disturbed. I had to walk the road with people saying all kinds of things about me. But no matter what he is my children’s father and I know that they need him, even though they are grown. The children still need their father,” she told the Express.
Through the door
Of her uncle, Lake said he was a father of three, then married in his older years. A property dispute emerged between her uncle — whom she described as a humble and quiet person — and a close relative.
She recalled that on the day he went missing, he had paid his respects at a funeral and returned to his house.
He walked into the door, but never came back out, she said.
Security cameras captured images of Alban entering his home, but there was a power outage that night and the footage showed nothing else of him.
“He never robbed anybody, never got locked up for anything. But after my uncle’s wife died, he did not live comfortably. Someone was fighting him for the property. There was always a bacchanal scene. My uncle was afraid to eat in the house so he used to buy food outside. The poor man in his old age was not comfortable in his own house,” said the niece.
The family was reeling from the disappearance of her uncle, when two weeks later, on September 8, Lake’s husband disappeared.
She said his Mazda 323 car was found in Balandra about a week after he went missing.
The police had the vehicle towed to the Valencia police station, and it stayed there until it “rotten down”, she said.
Husband no saint
Lake said her life with Kevin was plagued by many difficult emotional trials and he was no saint, but she respected him as the father of her two children.
“My children’s father went to jail in 2014 and made two years in jail for a sexual offence. He came out about a month before he disappeared. He had last worked taxi round the town in Valencia as a taxi driver. We were told the three men jumped in his car at the taxi stand.
“He took a hired job with them and he drove away from the stand and that was the last he was seen. We never found him, never found his body. I never went for the car in the station. It stayed right there and rotten down until the police removed it from the compound of the station”, she said.
“The day he went missing was a Thursday. I never forgot that date. I was leaving at home to take up my work with CEPEP. He wiped my shoes that morning. He told me he was going to ‘make a little hustle’ with about two or three trips on the taxi stand. He kissed me and I left”, said Lake.
She said she realised something was wrong the next morning when she did not see him or his car at their home.
Lake said she called relatives and friends looking for him, but no one had seen or heard from him since he left the taxi stand.
Worried, she went to the Valencia Police Station but was turned away because he was not missing for 24 hours so was unable to make a missing person report.
“My uncle had just disappeared a few weeks before so I already was traumatised because of that. I was not taking chances with my husband. But the police turned me away. I went to do my job at CEPEP but I was uneasy. Later, I went to look for him and was looking out for him, but nothing. I returned to the station the next day and told them that he still didn’t come home”, said Lake.
She said she is not sure what happened to her husband and she needs help to bring closure to this part of her life.
“I lie down wondering what happened to the two of them. My uncle never did anything to anyone. He was humble and peaceful. We went by obeah people and they said he is in south Trinidad.
“We hired maxis and went driving and searching but we never found him anywhere. My uncle would not disappear and leave his house just like that. He would just go and sing his calypso and return home. And I am not sure if my children’s father is still around.
“People have told me that they have seen him. I know him with rasta locks, but people told me that he cut his hair. I do not know what to believe. I am in a bubble,” she said.
“Nothing ever came out of these cases again. The police are not saying anything about either one. I find it is very unfair to our family to have to keep going year after year like this,” said Lake.
Anyone with information can contact the Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or the information to the TTPS app.