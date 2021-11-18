A CUTLASS was found by police officers as the suspect in the New Grant double murder was arrested on Wednesday night.
The 32-year-old was found in the Mayaro area during a joint police exercise between 3.45 p.m. and 7.30 p.m..
The man had been on the run since November 7 after Anterro Mc Queen was fatally chopped when he and his wife, Indra, were called from their School Trace, New Grant home.
Indra Jagroop was chopped on the shoulder and hands and her left wrist was severed when she went to help Mc Queen. The limb was reattached by doctors. Indra was temporarily discharged from the hospital last week Friday to attend her husband’s funeral. She returned to the institution after his final rites.
During the attack, Indra’s sister Monica Jagroop was also chopped several times about her body at her home located across the street. The mother of two died at the scene. Her funeral was held on Tuesday.
The women’s father, Manickchand Jagroop, was chopped on his face. He was discharged from hospital over the weekend.
The suspect of New Grant was held after information was received and surveillance conducted during the operation by officers from the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department and Task Force, the Emergency Response Patrol, Homicide Region 3 and the Southern Division Operations Division and Task Force.
A cutlass and other items of evidential value were found.