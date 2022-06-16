THREE months after a Moruga woman survived an attempt on her life, she and her husband were gunned down.
The bodies of Surita Aruna Deosaran, 36, and husband Nigel Chance, 44, were found riddled with bullets in their home at Moruga Road, St Mary’s Village.
Police said the couple were ambushed by gunmen around 4.40 p.m. yesterday.
A police report said Chance and Deosaran were in the kitchen area downstairs of their home when a white AD wagon drove into the yard.
Several explosions were heard.
Deosaran’s father, who lives next door, went to his daughter’s home after hearing the explosions and discovered the couple unresponsive, with several gunshot wounds.
Police authorities were contacted and officers of the Moruga Police Station and Homicide Bureau of Region III responded.
On the night of March 22, Deosaran was shot in her neck, and hospitalised in critical condition.
That incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. when she was driving her grey Jeep Gladiator north along Moruga Road when a white Nissan Y-12 wagon drove up alongside her.
The occupants of the second vehicle opened fire and shot at Deosaran.
She lost control of her vehicle which veered onto an embankment, then collided with a coconut tree and came to a stop.
Police were told one of the occupants of the wagon approached Deosaran’s vehicle and continued firing in her direction.
The shooter then returned to the wagon which then sped off.
Officers found Deosaran in a reclined position in her vehicle, with a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck.
Investigators retrieved a Glock 17 pistol fitted with a magazine and 18 rounds of live nine-millimetre ammunition.
CSI officers retrieved two spent nine-millimetre casings on the roadway.
Deosaran was taken to the San Fernando Hospital where she was hospitalised for several weeks.
Police said Deosaran had been convicted of a gun-related charge in the Princes Town Magistrates’ court.