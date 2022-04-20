Double murder in Petit Bourg

Just over a half of the school population of 228,000 returned to physical classes yesterday.

According to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, a total of 121,609 pupils returned to full physical classes.

And according to a release from the ministry yesterday, there was 52 per cent attendance at the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) level, 64 per cent at primary and 67 per cent at the secondary school level.