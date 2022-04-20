Double murder in Petit Bourg

The deaths of two brothers from Petit Bourg have left the community shaken.
The deceased are Mervyn Lee Soy, 87, and his brother Michael, 78.
Their bodies were found at about 7.45 a.m. yesterday at Trinidad Ornamental store, on Eastern Main Road, in the vicinity of Bushe Street.
Police received a call from a worker attached to the company that when he arrived at the business, he had observed the building was ransacked.
When he went in search of the brothers, he found their bodies lying on the ground of their apartment, which is on the top floor of the building. Their hands were tied behind them with plastic zip ties.
The bodies of both men bore wounds consistent with blunt force trauma, and police also observed injuries to their necks.
It is suspected that the two brothers may have been beaten and strangled in a home invasion. Police officers from the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau responded and the building was canvassed by crime scene investigators for fingerprints and other items of evidential value.
Neighbours in shock
When the Express visited the scene, neighbours said the news of the killing had left them in shock and disbelief.
“They were quiet people. They would usually keep to themselves. You would either see them in the hardware or sitting on the patio of their apartment. They were so polite too. It was always a ‘good morning!’ whenever they saw you, even if they didn’t know you. So this here, this is very shocking for me and for all of us.
“Why would anyone kill them? Even if you come to rob the place, what could those two old men have possibly done to you to deserve that? What threat could they have possibly posed? They did not have to die like that,” one resident told the Express.
Neighbours said they were shocked to see the police yesterday morning as they did not hear any noises overnight indicating that something was amiss.
“It was a quiet night. There weren’t any screams or anything. That is what is troubling me so much because now I feel like it can happen to me and all,” said Michael Samuel.
Veteran journalist Wesley Gibbings told the Express the two victims were relatives of his brother-in-law.
“This here is shocking for all of us. We don’t know what went on because it seems like whoever did it had time to disable the security cameras and take the DVR and all that kind of things. So as of right now, we don’t have any footage of what happened. We are hoping the neighbours would have or it may have been saved online or something,” Gibbings said.
He described the killings as acts of “senseless violence” because the two siblings would not have posed any threat to the suspects.
“This here, it’s a reflection of society sad as it is to say. We need to break things down and take a more clinical look at what is happening. The police can be more effective in their investigations and hold persons, because that by itself can have a deterrent effect on crime, because one of the reasons that crime happens is if there is a belief that the guys won’t get caught. It’s that feeling you can get away with it, which is a big part of the equation.
“But in the same breath, the police can’t be standing next to everyone in the country and monitoring them. So there needs to be a better rapport with the public and there needs to be more communication. There is a lot that needs to be done in society,” Gibbings said.
Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.
The two killings pushed the murder toll to 154 for the year to date.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was 102.