DOUBLE WHAMMY

Nutrimix Flour Mills yesterday announced a price increase between ten to 33 per cent, one day after National Flour Mills (NFM) announced a 33 per cent hike in the wholesale price of flour, with a 28 per cent suggested retail price increase for consumers.
In a news release, Nutrimix said the ten to 33 per cent increase would be for its Country Pride and Nutrimix Premium Grade brands, which will come into effect from next Monday, June 27.
The second-largest flour provider in Trinidad and Tobago cited the ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine, bad weather in grain-producing countries, and the decision by major producers to curtail their exports as having negatively affected and contributed to the soaring international market prices.
“While our company takes its responsibility to promote food security seriously, this has meant paying significantly higher prices for commodities, a reality which we cannot fully continue to absorb. Although we have sought to manage our operating and other costs to minimise the knock-on effect on our customers, Nutrimix faces no alternative option but to implement a price increase at this time,” the release added.
The flour distributor said it remains focused on securing its wheat and freight supply to its customers.
“Nutrimix understands the impact of these increases on families, bakeries and all other industries. We will continue looking for all opportunities to reduce the burden on the consumer and bring relief to our consumers where these opportunities arise. This includes supporting initiatives to develop more local alternatives to supplement our national dietary needs,” the release further added.
This is also Nutrimix’s second increase since January 2022, which was then up to 20 per cent.
Reviewing costs
Meanwhile, Kiss Baking Company said yesterday it is currently reviewing all its costs, in light of the recent increase in flour prices.
For the while however, the prices of its bread products remain the same.
In a brief statement, the company said it is committed to doing everything practical to minimise the unavoidable impact the price increase will have.
It noted that “these cost increases are being driven by extraordinary circumstances”, adding that it is seeking to reduce the effect of this on households.
Kiss Baking Company also had a price increase last September and January 2022, with a $1 to $1.25 increase on certain items, citing escalating prices for materials by as much as 30 per cent.
The NFM increase
On Wednesday, NFM announced its price increase, which did not sit well with many consumers as they said too many price hikes were happening at once.
Effective January 3, the majority State-owned company had increased Hibiscus flour by ten per cent while the retail price of Ibis flour, its flagship brand, went up by 17 per cent.
It cited back then that the price of spring wheat had moved from as low as US$5 per bushel in 2020 to as high as US$10.91 per bushel this year (more than 100 per cent).
In announcing its second price increase effective yesterday, NFM said it was able to secure sufficient wheat stocks to ensure the country has an adequate supply of flour for the rest of 2022, at a 49 per cent increase in cost.
As a result, in order to reduce losses in its Flour Division, NFM said it had to increase the wholesale price of flour by 33 per cent.
It noted the direct impact per month, assuming use of four 2kg bags of flour per month, is estimated to be an increase of $16.64 for the typical family, e.g., an increase of $4.16 (28 per cent) from $14.77 to $18.93 on a 2kg bag of Ibis.
This decision, the company said, follows continued initiatives to reduce operating costs to maintain the price of flour, in the face of increased supply chain challenges and soaring commodity prices.