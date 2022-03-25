Doubles vendor gunned down

Seconds after he bought a bag of ice to take to the doubles stand he operated at Piarco International Airport, a 34-year-old vendor was shot dead in his car.
Police said around 3.30 a.m. Yansil Seeram who worked with “Skaters Doubles” had just purchased ice from the NP 24/7 service station at the corner of BWIA Boulevard and Factory Road in Piarco when he was ambushed and killed.
Police said Seeram, who lived at Factory Road, was in the driver’s seat when the killer approached him from the passenger side and opened fire.
The killer then walked to the driver’s side of the car and fired more shots, killing Seeram on the spot.
The shooter then ran off. Police had no motive up to last night for Seeram’s murder.
Employees at the gas station contacted Piarco police who arrived on the scene around 3.40 a.m. where they found Seeram’s body slumped behind the steering wheel of his black Nissan Primera car.
The area was examined by officers of the Crime Scene Unit and the Homicide Bureau.
Seeram’s body was positively identified at the Forensic Science Centre, St James later yesterday morning and then tested for Covid-19.
A post-mortem is expected to take place early next week.
‘When I heard what happened, I cried’
At the Piarco Airport food court, another doubles vendor said she spoke to Seeram on Wednesday afternoon.
She said he would usually have his doubles outlet set up by 4 a.m. and speculated that he was on his way to work yesterday morning when he was killed.
“When I heard what happened to him, I cried this morning,” she said. “He never spoke of threats and he was always and jolly and laughing person.”
She said his life was about family and work.
The Express was told that Seeram got married in 2019.
“Sometimes we prayed together and every morning he would greet me with ‘Sita Ram’ and was never sour or depressed,” the vendor, who did not want to be identified by name, said.
She said he started working there full time in December last year as his father-in-law had gotten ill and decided to retire.
Another vendor said: “He never really meddled with anyone and he was always nice to us.”
She also asked not to be named.
Asked if he ever complained about being threatened she replied no.
“He never complained about anything like that at all,” she said.
Two of Seeram’s relatives were at the Forensic Science Centre.
One said he was his brother-in-law.
“Right now we really don’t know what happened and why. He was very well known but right now I cannot say much as I have been up since 6 a.m. dealing with this,” he said.
The murder toll stood at 117 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was, 79.