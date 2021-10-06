Download and go

Business owners planning on participating in the Government’s “safe zone” initiative are not required to register or pay a fee to do so, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.
He said, all they need to do is download a safe zone certificate, which will be available from any one of the websites of the following organisations from today:
• Communications, Office of
the Prime Minister
• Ministry of Trade and
Industry
• Ministry of Health
• Ministry of Tourism,
Culture and the Arts
• TTConnect by iGovTT (under
the Ministry of Digital
Transformation)
Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference, Deyalsingh said, the certificates will also be sent to all Chambers of Commerce, starting yesterday.
“I have already spoken to the Bar Owners Association, I will send this to them so they could disseminate to their members. I’ve already spoken to a member or two who represent the casino industry. It will be sent to them, (as well as) food and beverage industry. So, we are trying to make it administratively easy as possible,” he stated.
The safe zone initiative starts on Monday.
It will allow people who have proof of being fully vaccinated, against the Covid-19 virus, access to in-house services at restaurants and bars, as well as licensed common gaming houses/betting pools/ offices, cinemas, licensed private members club, theatres, gyms/fitness studios and water parks.
Employees and employers of these establishments must also be vaccinated and copies of their vaccination cards must be kept on the premises for inspection.
To access the establishments, patrons must present their Covid-19 vaccination card and one form of photo identification, Deyalsingh noted.
He said, restaurants not taking part in the safe zone initiative can continue to only offer take-away services but cannot offer dine-in services.
Deyalsingh emphasised that food courts will not be allowed to open for “sit-down” dining at this time, as they are not under the direct control of any one owner.
“You buy your food, and you go…grab and go. The safe zone is for owner-operated premises. Within a food court the dining area is a common area, not under the control of any of the franchise establishments or the chicken and chips place or curry place. So this does not apply to food courts,” Deyalsingh explained.
Owner/operator
responsibilities
Deyalsingh noted that the safe zone policy puts a lot of responsibility on the owner/operator of an establishment.
“There will be fines for either the owner/operator and/or the patron. There will be fixed penalty tickets for breaches under the regulations. After three breaches, owners and operators may be prohibited from operating as a safe zone. So you can go back to operating for takeout only, as you see fit,” he explained.
He said if an employee breaches the policy, the owner or the operator is fined $25,000 per breach.
“Because it is the owner’s responsibility to make sure that the employee is fully vaccinated,” he stressed.
Deyalsingh noted that if a patron breaches the policy, the owner/operator of the business place is fined $25,000 per breach and the patron is fined $5,000.
No decline in vaccination
numbers
Deyalsingh also reported that vaccination numbers have not decreased since the 50 per cent uptick recorded last week Monday.
“I’m happy to report that from last week Monday,
September 27 to Tuesday, October 6, for the first time in many weeks we have seen no tapering off of that demand. From Monday, September 27 to last night (Tuesday), we would have administered 20,831,” he said.
He said 44,677 of the school population between the ages of 12 and 18 have received their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while 32,187 have received their second dose.
According to the Ministry of Education, there are approximately 90,000 pupils in this age group.