DPP decides on Chandler this week

The Office of the Attorney General has provided a legal opinion stating that attorney Christian Chandler was not in breach of Covid-19 regulations on the day he was detained by Coast Guard officers.
Based on this advice, the initial investigative team hand-picked by then-acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith lagged in the probe against Chandler and 13 others, one of whom is a contracted businessman who provides goods and services to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
The advice was given by the Office of the Attorney General to Griffith one week after Chandler and 13 others were detained by officers of the Coast Guard.
The advice also came on the heels of statements made by AG Faris Al-Rawi during an interview with Newsday on August 7, in which the AG said even though there may be more than five people in any mode of transport, once a mask is being worn, no offence has been committed.
A written legal opinion in this vein that no regulations were breached was penned by Director of Legal Tenille Ramkissoon, dated August 12, 2021, and provided to Griffith.
The Sunday Express understands the initial investigative team, all of whom are assigned to the Western Division, gave regular status updates to Griffith and relied heavily on the legal opinion provided by the AG’s Office.
Based on information received about the inaction of the initial investigative team, a decision was taken by then-acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to hand over the investigation to officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) two weeks ago.
Individuals are now being re-interviewed, and Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, is being consulted.
A decision on whether to charge is expected during the course of the week.
Bliss writes Griffith:
Two probes
By letter dated September 1, 2021, former Police Service Commission chair Bliss Seepersad wrote to Griffith, informing him of the commission’s decision to initiate an investigation into two issues: allegations of corruption in the issuance of Firearm User’s Licences and the handling of the reported incident at sea involving Chandler, the head of the Legal Unit of the T&T Police Service.
Seepersad noted the services of retired Justice Stanley John had been retained in the interest of “transparency and fairness” since, “The commission holds the view that the above matters may touch and concern corruption and/or impropriety within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and as such should be investigated.”
Griffith writes John
In a written statement addressed to retired Justice John on September 17, 2021, under the heading “RE: Appointment of Independent Investigator”, Griffith noted he sought legal advice and that neither Section 122 nor 122A of the Constitution or any other law “authorises the PolSC to conduct any investigation into any civilian or any police officer...Furthermore, the head of the Legal Unit of the TTPS is not a police officer and therefore ought not to be the subject matter of an investigation by the PolSC or its duly appointed delegate. In the circumstances, I advise that you should consider these issues and act with caution in relation to the same...”
Additionally, Griffith wrote, “It is now known to you that it is alleged that head of Legal of the TTPS is under investigation for an incident which occurred in or around August 2021.”
Griffith said in this regard he took the following steps:
i. Chandler was sent on administrative leave immediately as the initial report was submitted, pending the investigation;
ii. ACP Thompson of the West End Police Station was appointed to oversee this investigation;
iii. Advice was sought from the Attorney General on matters regarding the Emergency Powers (No 2) Regulations, 2021 (the Emergency Regulations) and the Public Health (2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) (No 18) Regulations. A copy of this advice is also hereto enclosed.
iv. The file was immediately submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (“DPP”) for his attention.
Chandler was sent on vacation leave one day after this newspaper published an exclusive report on August 16 into the circumstances surrounding his detention, as well as the detention of 13 others, by the Coast Guard.
AG responds
At 11.43 a.m. yesterday, Al-Rawi issued the following statement in response to questions from the Sunday Express:
“The Office of the Attorney General is not a party to the proceedings that you have referred me to and I have never had sight of any of the pleadings or documents therein. I have also never had sight of the documents that you sent as pictures by WhatsApp. It is a matter of public record and fact that the Office of the Attorney General prepared the many State of Emergency Regulations and Public Health Regulations published over the life of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Office of the Attorney General has received numerous requests for advice and guidance on the many regulations from law enforcement, protection and security services agencies, government ministries, statutory authorities, state enterprises and bodies as well as the public. The Commissioner of Police, Chief of Defence Staff and Commissioner of Prisons (to name a few) have all requested and received advice on diverse matters from time to time and as may have been necessary and within the remit of the Office of the Attorney General.
“I thank you for confirming that you are asking questions which arise out of matters before the courts and which may also be the subject of investigation and/or proceedings in the criminal jurisdiction. Your message makes enquiries that launch a discussion on issues before the courts or which may affect investigations in the criminal jurisdiction.
“In the circumstances it would be unwise of me to engage in a discussion of these topics in public, as it would be equally unwise of you to publish any such discussion given that there are pending civil proceedings and ongoing criminal investigations to which these topics may be relevant.
“The sub judice rule applies here to protect the fairness of process which might be affected by undue publicity. Please note that I will advise Ms Ramkissoon of your intention to engage her office and will provide her with my response to you as she will be constrained to abide by the same caution that binds my office and which I have communicated to you in this reply.”
The Sunday Express also asked Al-Rawi about the advice sent by Tenille Ramkissoon which mirrored his.
At 9.56 a.m. yesterday, questions were sent to Ramkissoon via WhatsApp. At 2.48 p.m., Ramkissoon responded, stating the AG had already responded.