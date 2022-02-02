DPP orders inquest into shooting death

gavel_____use

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, has ordered an inquest into the death of ten-year-old Christian Liverpool.

Liverpool, an Arima New Government Primary School pupil, died last Thursday night after sustaining a gunshot to the head at his Arima home.

A relative of the boy who had been detained for questioning is to be released, police said yesterday.

Police said around 8 p.m. on January 27 Christian was found in a bedroom of his family’s Bernard Street home after a gunshot was heard.

Relatives took the boy to the Arima Hospital where he died around 8.30 p.m. while undergoing treatment.

Officers said they then went to the house to recover the gun and who may have brought it into the house.

Within hours police found the weapon.

An Arima man who is related to Christian was taken into police custody.

Police told the Express on Monday that the man’s case file had been forwarded to the DPP for his consideration in the matter.

A senior officer told the Express yesterday that the results of the autopsy done on Monday and evidence at the crime scene in addition to statements given by the suspect prompted investigators to forward the file to the DPP’s office.

