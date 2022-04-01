DPP’s office discontinues criminal charge against Marlene

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has discontinued one of the seven criminal charges brought against former government minister Marlene McDonald.
At a virtual hearing yesterday, DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, informed Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle that his office will no longer be pursuing one of the charges against McDonald for misbehaviour in public office. No explanation for the discontinuance of the charge was given by Gaspard.
McDonald, 63, however, is still before the court on six more charges.
The charge discontinued against her was that on April 13, 2010, at the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and Gender Affairs, while being a public officer, she corruptly approved a payment in the sum of $2.3 million to be purportedly applied towards the construction of a community facility at Marcano Quarry Land, Laventille, without obtaining lawful approval.
Under Section 90 of the Constitution, the DPP is allowed to discontinue any prosecution against an individual under the remit of the DPP’s Office without explanation.
McDonald, a former minister under the People’s National Movement (PNM), was charged alongside her companion, Michael Carew, Wayne Anthony, Victor McEachrane and Edgar Zepherine.
They were initially facing a total of 49 charges after they allegedly attempted to defraud the Government by procuring funds for Carew’s Calabar Foundation under the guise that it was a charity.
McDonald is now facing six charges—two for conspiracy to defraud, three for misbehaving in public office, and one for money laundering.
Carew, 73, has eight charges—three for conspiracy to defraud, and five for money laundering.
Zepherine, 76, the former chairman of the National Commission for Self Help, has 27 money laundering charges against him, and one for conspiracy to defraud.
McEachrane is facing three fraud charges and three for money laundering; while Anthony has one money laundering charge.
Both McEachrane and Anthony are contractors.
Indictment not filed
During a hearing in November 2010, then-senior State attorney Mauricia Joseph informed the court the DPP’s Office intended to go directly to indictment.
The indictment was to be filed by January 2021. However, to date that has not been done.
At yesterday’s hearing, the Chief Magistrate set August 15 as the date for a final status update. If by that day indictments are not filed, she will then set a date for the start of the preliminary enquiry.
The offences for which the accused are charged were alleged to have taken place between 2008 and 2010.
After the charges were brought against her in 2019, McDonald was relieved of her portfolio as public administration minister and deputy political leader of the PNM by Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley.
She is being represented by attorneys Pamela Elder and Russell Warner.