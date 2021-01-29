The Municipal police officers involved in a confrontation with Cuban national Carlos Manual Olive Cruz, that ended in his shooting death, were wearing body cameras that were switched off.
This was one of the observations made by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) in a statement yesterday disclosing that its investigation into the killing had been completed and forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
It is now left to the DPP to determine whether anyone was criminally liable for the death of 53-year old Cruz, a single father of five and grandfather of four who had been in Trinidad for 18 months when killed in the business district of Princes Town last October.
Cruz was one of 55 people killed by police officers last year, an increase over previous years, with 32 killings recorded in 2019, 37 in 2018, 36 in 2017, 28 in 2016, and 17 in 2015.
The fatal shooting of Cruz, which happened at 9.52 a.m. on October 2, 2020, was captured on CCTV cameras, and witnessed by dozens of people.
The video shows while Cruz is pushing his cart along the road a uniformed officer approaches from behind and pulls him back at the shoulder. Cruz wheels around and strikes out at least three times at the officer using a commercial chain. Within ten seconds the officer gets the chain away from Cruz, who is unarmed.
Cruz is shot dead five seconds later. After pondering for a few minutes, the officers lift Cruz by his hands and feet into a Nissan Tiida squad car. He dies before arrival at the hospital.
PCA: Call for further action
The video shows that when he was shot, Cruz had nothing in his hands, did not appear to be advancing on the three police officers, and was not acting aggressively.
Police officers defended their use of force in the Cruz killing, saying that the lives of officers were in imminent danger and that Cruz was holding a “deadly weapon” when shot.
The Express was told that at least three officers, including the one who fired the fatal shot, were asked to submit statements on the events leading up to the killings.
In a news release yesterday, the PCA said it had completed its preliminary investigation into the police-involved shooting and forwarded its findings to the Office of the DPP for further action in accordance with the principles of due process.
By virtue of the PCA Act, Chapter 15:05, the PCA is mandated to investigate criminal offences involving police officers.
The Act defines “Police Officers” as members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Special Reserve Police and Municipal Police Force.
The information was sent to the DPP pursuant to Section 30 (1) of the PCA Chap. 15:05 which states: “The Authority may conduct a preliminary investigation to assist it to identify whether or not there is conduct to justify a more complete investigation under the Act, or refer it to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Commissioner or the Commission for further action.”
During the course of the PCA’s preliminary investigation, information gathered also revealed that the Municipal police officers involved were outfitted with body-worn cameras which were operational at the time, but not activated.
Cruz “was no vagabond”
The Congress of the People (COP) had called on the Police Commissioner and PCA to probe the killing, stating: “Could not a Taser be used to subdue the deceased? The video shows that there were three officers, could not the two male officers use physical force if an arrest was to be made? This we view as use of excessive force, which we believe is a direct result of lack of proper training.”
And Cruz’s family mounted a passionate defence of their father, whose ugly death on tape has broken the hearts of his children and the people from his hometown who are stunned by what happened, the Express was told.
One of his children, a 30-year-old son living in Trinidad, messaged the Express on Monday using an online Spanish-to-English translation tool.
“He had a family and dreams ahead of him, he came to this country with the hope of being able to fulfil his dreams and help his family in Cuba. My father was no vagabond. He had a roof to live (under) and his family who supported him financially,” he said.
The son said the coronavirus pandemic made it hard for everyone and Cruz could not find steady work, even with 30 years of experience.
“He was a professional, and a heart patient, they did not give him help for his medical treatment. No one in this country supported him financially, everyone denied their help. He had been in this country for one year and a half. They took his life unfairly,” he added.
The son said he was told that his father was involved in an argument with a Trinidadian man who had stolen from him.
“How is it possible that a policeman who is trained and has the ability to carry a weapon can shoot a 53-year-old man who was already unarmed? What training did they give that policeman, where is his level of experience? It was unfair. When my father was hit by the bullet that killed him, they didn’t give him first aid. They left him on the floor to the point that he died,” he lamented.