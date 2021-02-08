IN spite of health protocols in place, parents and pupils must take some personal responsibility to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as some children returned to schools yesterday.
Dr Avery Hinds, head epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health, issued the call on the return of more than 17,000 form four, five and six pupils to a “hybrid” school term, which mixes virtual and physical classes. Speaking at the ministry’s virtual Covid-19 news conference, Hinds noted that “robust” public health protocols have been put in place in schools.
The ministry will be monitoring adherence and any reports of illnesses, he said.
“The encouragement to the students, to the parents, is really just to bolster the success of those protocols, of those recommendations already put in place and already enforced by the Ministry of Education,” Hinds said.
“So we want to ensure that when we do this step of coming forward and moving about in larger numbers, we do it in the safest way possible and minimise risk to the greatest extent possible.”
He said four peer groups of 17,000 children would have come out into general circulation and “we do want to recognise that this itself presents a higher level of risk of exposure for individuals who weren’t previously exposed, who will move around and possibly come into contact with others who may or may not be quietly carrying infection”.
Hinds is also discouraging after-school “liming”, stating: “When, whichever classes you’re attending have finished, the tendency that we like to have to hang around, hang with our friends, we do need also to avoid that and disperse and go quickly back to our homes, so that we reduce the risk of congregation, we reduce the risk of transmission.”
He added: “So, as we move into that dynamic phase of moving kids around, moving slightly older children around, we do want to remind the parents and the young people themselves that the onus of responsibility lies partially with you yourself in maintaining your own hygiene precautions, in ensuring that while you’re at school you keep your mask on, in ensuring that when the breaks come there isn’t this generalised mingling.”
Hinds further advised that pupils wear masks except when eating and that they eat in “isolation”, in order to remove the masks and not expose others.
Pupils in homes where there are known active cases in isolation should not present themselves at school, he said, and should themselves be in quarantine.
Pupils should also know whether they have been in contact with an ill person, he said.
Do not go to school with flu-like symptoms, Hinds said, or any symptoms associated with Covid-19, such as a loss of the sense of taste or smell.
Virus trending downwards
Hinds said the country’s Covid-19 cases due to community spread were continuing a downward trend, for January into February, compared to data from 2020.
“We would see that that sort of downward trend that we can now appreciate fully, moving from September all the way through to current time, has continued,” Hinds said.
“We are sort of holding steady with small numbers of cases from day to day over the past week or so.” February has, so far, produced only a handful of cases but Hinds warned the population against dropping its guard.
“We still need to continue what we’re doing in order to maintain the minimal or the lower levels of transmission that we’re aiming for as we attempt to balance that protection against transmission of the disease with the ongoing work that we need to do as a country,” Hinds said.
He added that the ministry continues to aim for low numbers and to hope that the work is being done by the population “to reduce the risk of spread continues even as we move into some of the entertainment seasons, attempting to make its way despite the restrictions”.