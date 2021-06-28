There have been few instances of people vaccinated with one dose dying from the Covid-19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds has said.
At yesterday’s Ministry of Health virtual news conference on Covid-19, Hinds was asked by the media to say how many vaccinated people had died after contracting the virus. He responded that the ministry was still compiling, comparing and validating vaccination information.
He added, however: “There have not been many cases where a vaccine was reported to have been on board or have been delivered in the event of a death. In those where it has happened, maybe about four or five that we have on record, they are usually persons who would have contracted illness pretty soon after having had the vaccine. But we’re still attempting to get documentation on the vaccine itself from some of these individuals.
“So that’s something that will be refined and clarified as that information becomes available. It’s not always presented to the clinical staff at that point in time when the fatality may occur, but so far what we’ve seen of the ones that have been reported by mouth verbally, that is the ones that would have had a fatal outcome and claimed to or said that they have a record of a vaccine, those persons have all only had their first dose of vaccine and it would have been relatively close, less than two weeks after that first dose, that they would have then become ill.”
Hinds went on to stress that this was why it was important for people to get both doses of the vaccine.
“That is sort of in keeping with the expectation that your first dose of vaccine still needs a couple weeks before your immunity is boosted sufficiently by it. And even with that first dose of vaccine on board the immunity is not optimised yet, which is why your second dose of vaccine is of utmost importance,” he advised.
“If you had that first dose, you need to have the second dose in order to optimise to get the most out of your vaccination, both in terms of the strength of the immune response and the duration, meaning how long that immune response will last. So we want to ensure that people continue to vaccinate, continue to go for both of their shots and, also, even after you’re vaccinated, we do want to continue to encourage you to have that public health awareness of the ongoing requirements for mask wearing, physical distancing and hand hygiene,” Hinds emphasised.
Ask whether the Covid-19 delta variant was present in T&T, he responded: “At this time, with the sequencing that has been performed, there is no evidence of the delta variant in any of the samples that we have so far sequenced. There is constant monitoring for the introduction of variants and if that changes that will most certainly be announced.”
The delta variant, first detected in India late last year, is believed to be more transmissible and dangerous than other variants.