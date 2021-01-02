Dr. Who? - What became of this Parliamentarian?

Ever wondered what became of that person who sucked up all the airtime and newspaper space for weeks/months/years back then? Then vanished?
Where did they disappear to?
They were supposed to be the “next big thing” until the unforgiving people of Trinidad and Tobago decided to cancel them.
The Sunday Express intends, with your help, on tracking down some of these newsmakers and finding out what became of their lives, for better or worse.
This is the first in a series by Express journalist Carolyn Kissoon.
He was entrusted three ministerial portfolios in the United National Congress (UNC) government. And when the political party formed the opposition in 2001, he remained Member of Parliament for Tabaquite.
In 2010, however, Dr Adesh Nanan stepped away from active politics and all but disappeared from public view.
He now spends his days at his dental practice on High Street, Princes Town.
And although you may see him at political meetings hosted by the UNC, Nanan says he no longer aspires to hold public office.
Why?
That’s simple, he said. His two children.
“I really stepped out of active politics because I have two children. I have a daughter nearing time to venture into UWI (The University of the West Indies), a son at Naparima College in San Fernando. My role now is really to support them,” he told the Sunday Express.
His last active role in politics was his time as a senator in 2010.
In a recent interview at his dental office, Nanan said he was still a member of the UNC and willing to offer advice and support when asked.
He said, “If they ask me, I always want to do the best for my country. If I could still, in any capacity or any way, because I have a lot of experience. We did a lot of legislation in Parliament; I had experience in Cabinet, I held three portfolios, and I think I have a good perspective on where the country should be going. Will I re-enter as a candidate? I do not know. I don’t think I would go back as a Member of Parliament.”
Nanan first entered the Parliament in 1995 as the MP for Tabaquite.
He recalled he was initially approached by party members to contest the local government election.
But his focus shifted to the general election, which was also being held that year.
Between 1995 and 2001, Nanan was a cabinet minister, holding the portfolios of minister of education, minister of the environment and minister of tourism.
In 2007, Nanan did not contest the Tabaquite seat.
He was appointed a senator.
He said, “I am a dental surgeon. I was working in Mt Hope and I came back and opened my office in 1993. In 1995, I was approached to run as councillor for the area of Princes Town.
“So, originally, I intended to run for local government, and then they postponed local government and had a general election. That is how I got in as (MP) for Tabaquite. Before all this, I was very active in my community as part of the Rotary club in San Fernando.”
Nanan said he is happy to have returned to his practice, and continues to serve as club leader and part-time amateur weather forecaster for the stormCARIB website.
He is also chairman of the Parent Action Committee at his daughter’s school.
“As chairman, we actually created the first golf tournament for that school. Also, if you google my name, you will see the website stormcarib.com, so I am also an amateur weather forecaster,” he said.
A ‘paradigm’ shift
Nanan recalls his contribution as education minister.
“As education minister, from 1995 to 1999, one of the ideas we came up with in that span of years was the standardisation of textbooks. That gave us some complications because at the time there were more than ten books being requested by schools. So that was something, as well as a programme we started to build schools throughout the country,” he said.
Of course, some remember him from the Parliament mispronunciation of the word “paradigm”, or from his complaint to the media that someone had jumped his fence and done nothing criminal except tie his dog.
But what has been on the mind of the former education minister in the UNC administration since leaving politics?
Nanan believes more focus should be placed on creating a balance of power in the Government, instead of one party monopolising control.
“Everyone is split between two parties. We have large numbers of people voting for either the PNM (People’s National Movement) or the UNC, so both parties have a hold on the decision making.
“My view on it is that we should have more parties in Parliament so everyone can be represented,” he said.