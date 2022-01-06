‘Drier than usual’ dry season has begun

The dry season is here.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) declared the start of the 2022 dry season in a release yesterday, saying this year’s dry season is likely to be drier than usual.
“Ongoing climatic patterns/features, including the dominance of upper-level westerly winds over the region, an intensified North Atlantic sub-tropical high-pressure system that has expanded its reaches southward and deeper into the atmosphere, compared to two weeks ago, along with a strengthened trade-wind inversion, which serves to limit deep clouds development, are present,” the TTMS said in a statement.
“Together, this configuration signals that the region has transitioned to its drier state, which is generally manifested by reduced moisture, increased stability, fewer deep clouds, less frequent rainfall, cooler temperatures and stronger surface winds,” it said.
The TTMS also predicted drier conditions and warmer temperatures throughout the season.
“The 2022 dry season outlook indicates slightly drier than usual conditions are favoured, with below-average rainfall most likely, but February to April is likely to be the driest period,” it said.
“The outlook also calls for warmer than average day and night temperatures, but a few relatively chilly nights are expected, when temperatures will fall below 20.0°C due to relatively colder air being funnelled into the region from the sub-tropical high-pressure system and migrating weather systems from colder latitudes.”
The TTMS advised that the country is also likely to see an increase in the frequency of hazardous sea conditions, Saharan dust-haze events, and environmental conditions that increase bush, grass, forest and landfill fires.
The public is being advised to conserve and store water in preparation for the dry conditions, and to refrain from burning rubbish in grassy or forested areas.