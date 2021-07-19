Drive-through jabs

The Wallerfield race track in Cumuto has been turned into a drive-through Covid-19 vaccination site for the public and will be operationalised from tomorrow, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced yesterday.
The site is being managed by the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).
Deyalsingh said a second drive-through site will be located at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, but that will be run by energy producer Proman Group. The Ato Boldon site will initially target employees of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, along with their families. Deyalsingh made the announcements at the Covid-19 news conference, as he launched the ministry’s mass vaccination campaign dubbed Vaccinate T&T.
“So in addition 109 health centres, 11 mass vaccination sites, plus Tobago where the Magdalena (Grand Beach and Golf Resort) is being used as a mass vaccination site, plus two drive-throughs, we are making it easy for you to access the vaccines. So vaccine access is not an issue at this point of time,” he said.
Deyalsingh said the Wallerfield drive-through site was set up following a drive-through vaccination pilot project done by the NCRHA at the Chaguaramas Heliport. THe NCRHA partnered with the T&T Defence Force for the exercise on July 9 at the heliport, where over 360 people from the Taxi Drivers’ Association and the Shipping Association of Trinidad and Tobago were vaccinated.
“We took that data and looked at the layout to come up with the best possible layout. We were up at Wallerfield for the whole morning yesterday (Sunday). The Wallerfield site is prepped, it’s ready, with beautiful pink and white tents,” Deyalsingh said. He said the race track was chosen for the drive-through vaccinations because of its large acreage.
“If there is a traffic back-up it doesn’t go on to a main road or highway. It goes on to a secondary road,” he explained.
Pleasant experience
Deyalsingh said the NCRHA would communicate who will be facilitated at the vaccination site. “We are asking the public to make the drive through experience pleasant. We have put up the registration forms on the Ministry of Health website. We are asking persons to download it, fill it out accurately, so when you come to the site you don’t have to wait in a car and cause traffic,” he advised. “We are asking persons who come in cars to come four persons to a car. That way if you have ten cars waiting, that’s 40 people as opposed to ten cars with a driver alone. The jabbing will be done at all four (car) windows,” he added.
Deyalsingh said initially, employees of the Point Lisas industrial Estate and their families will be accommodated at the drive-through site at the Ato Boldon Stadium. “This could be a few thousand well. Once they do that, they (Proman) intend to target the communities around them,” he stated. Deyalsingh noted that the two additional sites will join the 109.
How the drive-through works
Deyalsingh explained that as someone drives into the site, their registration and temperature would be taken at the first tent.
He said registration documents are double-checked at the second tent, while the vaccine is administered at the third tent .
“After you are jabbed you are allowed to park and you are asked to stay there to be monitored for 15 to 20 minutes...the same way you are monitored in a mass vaccination site. You will be told that if you have any kind of reaction, side effect, to honk your horn. There will be people going up and down the parked cars. So if you experience any discomfort, there will be ambulances on spot,” he said.
Deyalsingh said when the observation period is finished, drivers are asked to proceed to the last tent to receive their immunisation cards. He said based on the feedback from the public, the ministry will consider if it will introduce additional drive-through sites “once we can find suitable accommodation”.
Vaccinate T&T campaign
Deyalsingh said the main purpose of the Vaccinate T&T campaign is to prevent the public from being misinformed about vaccines.
“The persons on social media who are influencing you not to take the vaccine, who do not have your well-being and interest at heart, they are not going to pay your bills if you come down with Covid. They are not going to take care of your children if you die from Covid. They have everything to gain and you have everything to lose if you succumb to misinformation,” he stressed.
He said to share credible facts, the ministry has partnered with the Red Cross Society, the Trinidad and Tobago Association for Retired Persons, the Diabetes Association and the Coalition for Non-Communicable Diseases.