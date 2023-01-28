Driver, 32, dies in crash

A CHAGUANAS man was killed on the highway in Charlieville early yesterday.
Jesse John, 32, of Bagna Trace, Chase Village, was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.
Around 1.20 a.m. officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit in Freeport responded to a road traffic accident on the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway in the vicinity of Charlieville walkover.
They observed a blue Honda Civic wedged between the walkover and a concrete post.
John was found pinned in the driver’s seat and smoke and fire were coming from the vehicle.
Chaguanas fire station officers led by FSO Woods extinguished the blaze.
John was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the jaws of life.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by a District Medical Officer.
Cpl David and other police officers from the Chaguanas Police Station also responded.
Chaguanas police are continuing investigations.
There have been seven road fatalities for the year so far compared to eight for the same period in 2022.