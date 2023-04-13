Chavelle Mitcham and her unborn baby died in a highway crash in Couva yesterday morning.
Mitcham’s Suzuki Swift sub-compact crashed into a light pole around 7.45 a.m. while she was driving north along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
Mitcham, a pharmacy technician who lived at Sobo Circular Road, Chinese Village, died while being treated at the Couva District Health Facility.
A police report stated that Mitcham attempted to avoid a collision and pulled away from a vehicle.
As a result, her vehicle overturned several times, struck a utility pole, then landed on its hood.
A team of fire fighters from the Couva Fire Station responded and removed her from her car.
She was conveyed via fire ambulance to the health facility, where she was pronounced dead. Mitcham was four months pregnant.
In a message of grief on social media, her sister, Crystal Mitcham, wrote: “Never knew today would of been your last day. Don’t know how two take this one. I feel empty. You knew everything about me. I was comfortable to talk to you about every and anything. When you told me I was gonna be an aunty I was soooo happy. That man that gave you that bad drive that took your life and disappear, God be with you.”
Cpl Davis and PC Subhag of Freeport Highway Patrol, as well as Insp Harrylal and W/Cpl Goopiecharran and PC Goorbarry, responded.
The fatal crash took the road traffic death toll to 23 for the year so far, compared to 31 for the same period last year.