Driver charged in bat beating

President-elect Christine Kan­ga­­loo yesterday indicated that impartiality has been her track record and this will continue to be her guiding principle in her relationship with the Government, the Opposition and the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

So confident was she that as she recounted her experience as minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (responsible for social service delivery), she said: “I can tell you, without anyone being able to contradict me, that I never did anything on a partisan basis.”