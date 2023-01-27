Driver charged in bat beating

Dusty Joseph

ON BAIL: PH taxi driver Dusty Joseph.

—Photo: TTPS

PH TAXI driver who allegedly hit a teenage girl with a cricket bat in downtown Port of Spain has been granted $80,000 bail after being charged with malicious damage and assault by beating.

The incident was caught on camera and was widely shared on social media.

According to the TTPS, 42-year-old Dusty Joseph of St James was granted bail by Justice of the Peace (JP) Stephen Young on Wednesday after being charged.

He is scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on February 28.

The TTPS said the 18-year-old victim was in the company of a friend at the corner of Henry Street and Independence Square, Port of Spain, on January 19, when she got into a verbal altercation with a man.

During the incident, the man allegedly took out a cricket bat and hit her in the face and lower back. The woman’s cellular phone was also damaged during the altercation.

Video footage of the incident went viral on social media and was brought to the attention of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

The victim subsequently made a report of the incident to the police. An intelligence-led exercise was spearheaded by ACP Hazel, Senior Supt Alexander and Supts Ramsook and Daly and supervised by W/Insp Yearwood and Sgt Alexander, all of the Port of Spain Division on Tuesday January 24,

which resulted in the arrest of a male suspect.

