A MAN who allegedly tried to rape a woman at the side of the road has been denied bail.
Nyron Mc Donald appeared before San Fernando magistrate Kerrianne Byer yesterday charged with the April 11 attempted rape. It allegedly occurred near the Pointe a Pierre roundabout.
Mc Donald, 23 of Couva, was arrested last Saturday and charged by constable Brown.
Before the court via virtual conferencing, police prosecutor Sgt Ishmael Harold objected to Mc Donald being placed on bail. He cited the seriousness of the charge, the prevalence of violent attacks against women and the strength of the prosecution’s case.
Byer denied bail and adjourned Mc Donald’s matter to May 19.
It is alleged the woman was walking along the Southern Main Road when she was offered a lift by a man driving a Nissan Almera. She declined and continued walking and was near the Pointe a Pierre roundabout when she was allegedly attacked. She bit her assailant on one of his fingers and he begged that she release, it is alleged. When she did, he allegedly returned to his car and drove away.
She made a report to the police.