Crime

A MAN who allegedly tried to rape a woman at the side of the road has been denied bail.

Nyron Mc Donald appeared before San Fernando magistrate Kerrianne Byer yesterday charged with the April 11 attempted rape. It allegedly occurred near the Pointe a Pierre roundabout.

Mc Donald, 23 of Couva, was arrested last Saturday and charged by constable Brown.

Before the court via virtual conferencing, police prosecutor Sgt Ishmael Harold objected to Mc Donald being placed on bail. He cited the seriousness of the charge, the prevalence of violent attacks against women and the strength of the prosecution’s case.

Byer denied bail and adjourned Mc Donald’s matter to May 19.

It is alleged the woman was walking along the Southern Main Road when she was offered a lift by a man driving a Nissan Almera. She declined and continued walking and was near the Pointe a Pierre roundabout when she was allegedly attacked. She bit her assailant on one of his fingers and he begged that she release, it is alleged. When she did, he allegedly returned to his car and drove away.

She made a report to the police.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Time for quiet diplomacy

Time for quiet diplomacy

Stop the megaphone diplomacy and engage instead in quiet diplomacy.

This is the call being made by Senior Counsel Martin Daly and former diplomat Reginald Dumas who, in a joint statement yesterday, expressed “deep concern” that the current controversies bearing upon relations between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States have the potential to gravely damage this country.

Ahloy Hunt is UNC St Joseph candidate

Ahloy Hunt is UNC St Joseph candidate

Former Lieutenant Colonel Ahloy Hunt will be the United National Congress (UNC) candidate to "rock" St Joseph and secure victory in the marginal seat says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

‘JW’ in ten-minute time-out

‘JW’ in ten-minute time-out

Newly appointed PNM Senator Jason Williams, also know as “JW”, had his first brush with parliamentary protocol on Tuesday, when House Speaker Christine Kangaloo put him out of the Senate for ten minutes.

+3
Stranded nationals: Please let us come home

Stranded nationals: Please let us come home

Hundreds of Trinidad and Tobago nationals stuck on cruise ships are begging to return home.

There are currently 395 nationals on board two vessels — the Disney Cruise Line ship with 49 nationals and the Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas with 394 nationals.

‘Increasing number of suicides on cruise ships’

‘Increasing number of suicides on cruise ships’

Hundreds of Trinidad and Tobago nationals stuck on cruise ships are begging to return home.

There are currently 395 nationals on board two vessels — the Disney Cruise Line ship with 49 nationals and the Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas with 394 nationals.

AN increasing number of suicides on cruise ships during the Covid-19 lockdown is leaving Trinidadian Sterling Howell — already stranded on the Caribbean Princess — more and more traumatised.

Coast Guardsmen isolated after rescuing Venezuelans

Coast Guardsmen isolated after rescuing Venezuelans

TWO dozen members of the Coast Guard who rescued and detained 32 Venezuelans from a sinking pirogue, are asking why they now have to quarantine on a vessel off the Chaguaramas coast, when they conduct such operations every day.