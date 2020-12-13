DRIVER CHARGED

Port of Spain
PRIVATE-HIRE (PH) driver Luciano Quash, 32, has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley and the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in March this year.
Quash, of Laventille, is expected to virtually appear before a Port of Spain magistrate today.
Another man who had been detained with him has since been released pending further enquiry.
Police said yesterday the charges against Quash include that on a day unknown between November 29 and December 5 at Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, together with other persons he murdered Ashanti Riley.
Quash is also charged with assaulting a 16-year-old girl on March 14 this year at Bagatelle, San Juan.
Ashanti was reported missing on November 29. On December 4 her battered, partially decomposed body was found in a river off Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz.
Quash and another man were detained after Ashanti’s family shared CCTV footage with the police which showed the teenager boarding a blue car.
Commenting last night on the “PH” driver being charged, Ashanti’s cousin Roland Riley said: “We are just anxious for justice to be served and we are very happy that the case has reached this far” with Quash being charged.
“It is ironic, though, that as he appears in court Ashanti will be laid to rest because her funeral is on Monday,” he said.
Drive for Justice
Last Saturday Ashanti’s friends and relatives held a motorcade labelled “Drive for Justice,” in a show of solidarity for Riley and other women who had been victims of violent crime.
Speaking on that day at the family’s Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, home, Ashanti’s aunt, Lisa Riley, indicated that the family planned to move given the tragedy. They had settled in the area only two months ago.
She called for communities to become closer knit and aware of the people living among them.
“We need to stop hiding and be more sociable because we have neighbours that don’t even know that there were two little girls living here. Some of them have been living in this community for 42 years and don’t even know six people in Sunshine Avenue, and that has to stop. We have to bring back a sort of love in the neighbourhood,” she said.
She said she hoped the motorcade would help bring about awareness. “We want to bring about awareness. Too many women and children are being murdered, and a lot of families are not getting closure. There are too many missing persons,” she said.
Riley said Ashanti’s death would not be in vain. “I intend to use Ashanti’s name to bring awareness. I don’t believe that Ashanti is the last woman to die like this, so we have to bring awareness through some sort of foundation in her name to continue to support the women in this community,” she said.
A woman’s right
Ashanti’s death has renewed the debate on protection for women, with the Powerful Ladies of Trinidad and Tobago (PLOTT) coming out in support of women owning firearms to defend themselves.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith who is in support of pepper spray, has lamented the low number of women applying for guns.
In a news release , PLOTT said: “It is every woman’s right to live a life free of fear and violence, and so we must all work to change the narrative about domestic violence. PLOTT is committed to work with the relevant authorities to keep not only our women safe, but all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.”
PLOTT has called for consultation on legislation to regulate the use of self-defence weapons like pepper sprays and regulations to register and track ‘PH’ drivers.”