CEPEP worker Dwayne Winchester of Carnbee #1 is Tobago’s first road fatality for the year.
Before his death yesterday, Winchester, 33, had joined hundreds of other people in the Crown Point Jouvert.
Winchester died on impact after his car spun out of control, became airborne and smashed into a tree shortly after 10 a.m.
Police said Winchester was driving a grey Nissan Almera vehicle, proceeding west along the Claude Noel Highway, near Lambeau, when he overtook a line of cars, lost control on the north side of the road, his car jumping an embankment and slammed into the tree.
He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.
Two other cars collided as the drivers attempted to get away from Winchester’s car.
Fire officers used the “jaws of life” device to remove Winchester’s body from the car.
His grandfather, Cecil Winchester, visited the crash site and was overcome with grief.
One of his friends who did not want to be named said he warned Winchester not to leave Crown Point Jouvert at the time he did.
Scarborough Traffic Branch is continuing investigations.