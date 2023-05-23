Two people lost their lives in vehicular accidents over the weekend.
On Sunday, a Freeport man driving his car was killed after a head-on collision with a maxi-taxi.
And on Saturday night, a pedestrian was killed on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
Their deaths bring the road death toll to 39 compared to 44 for the same period in 2022.
The motorist, who was killed on Sunday, is Chandar Roopchand, 61, of Old Southern Main Road, Beaucarro, St Mary’s.
A police report stated that Roopchand was driving his Nissan AD wagon headed north along Southern Main Road when, in the vicinity of Beaucarro Junction, he lost control of his car and collided head-on with a maxi-taxi that was proceeding in the opposite direction.
Officers of the Freeport Police Station and fire officers of the Central Police Division responded. He was taken to the Couva District Health Facility for treatment.
Officers of the Freeport police station are continuing investigations.
And, on Saturday, the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Glenn Loman of Fifth Street, Peytonville in Arima.
According to a police report around 11.45 p.m., a 27-year-old man, of Arima, was driving his Honda Civic east along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway on the left lane when, after crossing the O’Meara Road traffic lights, he saw a man appear in front of his vehicle.
The driver told officers he steered his vehicle to the right to avoid collision, however, the left side of his vehicle came into contact with the man.
The driver pulled over to the shoulder of the highway and stopped to render aid, but the man was lying motionless in the middle of the highway.
PCs Martin and Chrysostom of the Highway Patrol Unit responded and secured the scene.
W/Sgt Vitalis and officers of the Arima-OCP unit also responded and assisted.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a District Medical Officer.
Cpl Singh is continuing investigations.