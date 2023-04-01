Driver shot dead in taxi

Funeral home workers

KILLING ‘A HIT’: Funeral home workers remove Etwaroo’s body.

A ST MARGARET’S man was shot and killed while plying his car for hire in Pointe-a-Pierre yesterday morning.

Rishi Etwaroo, 45, of Teak Avenue, was driving his Nissan Fielder wagon when he was shot dead in his car by a man pretending to be a passenger.

A woman passenger in the rear seat of the Etwaroo’s vehicle was shot in her right palm and upper arm.

Another woman passenger who was also in the rear seat got out of the vehicle and ran to safety.

Rishi Etwaroo

GRIEVING RELATIVES: Relatives of Rishi Etwaroo, who was killed yesterday on the Southern Main Road, Pointe-a-Pierre, console one another as police officers process the crime scene.

—Photos: TREVOR WATSON

Etwaroo’s vehicle struck another car and came to a stop on Southern Main Road in Pointe-a-Pierre near a National Petroleum gas station.

Etwaroo died almost instantly, police said.

Senior Supt of the Southern Police Division Richard Smith told the Express that Etwaroo was known to the police for firearm-related and narcotics offences.

Smith said Etwaroo also plied a private vehicle for hire along the San Fernando to Couva route.

“It seemed that he was ‘clean’ for a few years,” said Smith.

Detectives suspect the killing was a hit since Etwaroo’s cash and valuables were found in the vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 a.m. during rush-hour traffic, and several motorists looked on in shock at the murder as they negotiated their way around the crime scene.

Police were told that the shooter sat in the front passenger seat and another passenger asked that he be dropped off near Reflections Guest House.

When Etwaroo brought the vehicle to a stop, the front-seat “passenger” opened fire on him, then ran off.

Relatives who were at the crime scene later yesterday stood nearby and some of them wept as forensic officers attempted to gather evidence in and around the vehicle.

Traumatised family members hugged one another and declined to speak to reporters.

The passenger who was shot was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was given emergency treatment.

Officers of the Marabella Police Station, Southern Division Task Force, Crime Scene Investigators Unit and Homicide Region III responded.

The vehicle was towed to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit in Cumuto.

Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.

The murder toll, for the year so far, stood at 141 up to last night.

The comparative toll on the same date in 2022 was 130.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Driver shot dead in taxi

Driver shot dead in taxi

A ST MARGARET’S man was shot and killed while plying his car for hire in Pointe-a-Pierre yesterday morning.

Rishi Etwaroo, 45, of Teak Avenue, was driving his Nissan Fielder wagon when he was shot dead in his car by a man pretending to be a passenger.

A woman passenger in the rear seat of the Etwaroo’s vehicle was shot in her right palm and upper arm.

What is the cost of the victory?

What is the cost of the victory?

WHILE the Miami court’s US$100 million (TT$700 million) civil forfeiture judgment was, in fact, a significant victory for Trinidad and Tobago, the question now is: how exactly would the State be recovering the funds?

This is what is being asked by senior counsel Martin Daly, as he commented on the judgment delivered on Wednesday evening in the Piarco corruption case.

AG gets report in $20m scandal

AG gets report in $20m scandal

Lead investigator Justice Stanley John has submitted to Attorney General Reginald Armour the interim report on the investigation into matters relative to the State’s failure to file a defence in the malicious prosecution lawsuit filed by the nine men who were acquitted of the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.

A release from the Office of the Attorney General yesterday confirmed that John, accompanied by ACP Pamela Schuller-Hinds (retired), delivered the interim report to the AG.

Bail on 3rd attempt for woman in poisoning case

Bail on 3rd attempt for woman in poisoning case

AFTER twice being denied bail by a magistrate, the woman charged with poisoning a 13-year-old boy yesterday applied to the High Court.

Hema Manbodhsingh was granted $250,000 bail.

One of the conditions of the bail is that she is to have no contact with the child.

The Form One pupil, who has since been discharged from hospital, is living with a relative.

JUDGE REFUSES FREE LUNCHES

JUDGE REFUSES FREE LUNCHES

Court transcripts show that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz shot down an attempt by lawyers representing Trinidad and Tobago in the Piarco airport civil proceedings to provide lunch for the six-member jury for a month, at ­taxpayers’ expense.

Recommended for you