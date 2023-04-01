Driver shot dead in taxi

A ST MARGARET’S man was shot and killed while plying his car for hire in Pointe-a-Pierre yesterday morning.
Rishi Etwaroo, 45, of Teak Avenue, was driving his Nissan Fielder wagon when he was shot dead in his car by a man pretending to be a passenger.
A woman passenger in the rear seat of the Etwaroo’s vehicle was shot in her right palm and upper arm.
Another woman passenger who was also in the rear seat got out of the vehicle and ran to safety.
Etwaroo’s vehicle struck another car and came to a stop on Southern Main Road in Pointe-a-Pierre near a National Petroleum gas station.
Etwaroo died almost instantly, police said.
Senior Supt of the Southern Police Division Richard Smith told the Express that Etwaroo was known to the police for firearm-related and narcotics offences.
Smith said Etwaroo also plied a private vehicle for hire along the San Fernando to Couva route.
“It seemed that he was ‘clean’ for a few years,” said Smith.
Detectives suspect the killing was a hit since Etwaroo’s cash and valuables were found in the vehicle.
The incident occurred at around 8.30 a.m. during rush-hour traffic, and several motorists looked on in shock at the murder as they negotiated their way around the crime scene.
Police were told that the shooter sat in the front passenger seat and another passenger asked that he be dropped off near Reflections Guest House.
When Etwaroo brought the vehicle to a stop, the front-seat “passenger” opened fire on him, then ran off.
Relatives who were at the crime scene later yesterday stood nearby and some of them wept as forensic officers attempted to gather evidence in and around the vehicle.
Traumatised family members hugged one another and declined to speak to reporters.
The passenger who was shot was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was given emergency treatment.
Officers of the Marabella Police Station, Southern Division Task Force, Crime Scene Investigators Unit and Homicide Region III responded.
The vehicle was towed to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit in Cumuto.
Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.
The murder toll, for the year so far, stood at 141 up to last night.
The comparative toll on the same date in 2022 was 130.