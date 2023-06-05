Drivers upset over Mayaro bad road

THE window of opportunity to repair the collapsed Manzanilla/Mayaro Road closed with the arrival of the rainy season on May 26.
And motorists are now forced to dodge gaping potholes along the temporary bypass road, which has begun to deteriorate with the recent rainfall.
The ten-kilometre roadway, built alongside the collapsed Manzanilla to Mayaro Road, was opened in January as an alternative for motorists.
A video uploaded to social media yesterday showed the deplorable conditions of the bypass road.
“This is not political. Look at this road. Who has to pass here knows the pain we feel. When we complain they say they coming next week. We have to be on this right through, we fixing vehicles every day,” a Manzanilla taxi driver said.
Residents say they fear that the road would soon be impassable.
“Rainy season coming again, we will have to find another way to pass. Ministers passing on this and not doing anything. How long this road so? We fed up, it is heartbreaking to see that a main road looking like this. Monday rain fall, if you see mud on the road and if you see people vehicle,” the taxi driver said.
The Express visited the area last week and found parts of the roadway crumbling.
Motorists complained that they had no choice but to weave through the bypass road and the collapsed Manzanilla road in some areas.
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray told the Express that weekly grading promised by the Ministry of Works and Transport had not taken place.
“Unfortunately, there is no update. The bypass road continues to disintegrate with each shower. The minister promised weekly grading which has not happened,” he said.
The matter was raised in Parliament last month, when Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan was asked to give an update on the collapsed Manzanilla Road.
Sinanan responded that the completed technical design for the new roadway was before Cabinet and will go out to tender soon.