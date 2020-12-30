There could be lower fuel prices at the pump in 2021, says president of the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) Robin Narinesingh.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Narinesingh said he hopes if this happens, the country could also see lower food prices at the supermarkets and a decrease in maxi and taxi rates.
In delivering the national budget in October, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government will be making way for gas station owners to set their own fuel prices.
He said the State has spent $25 billion in fuel subsidies over the last 14 years.
“We are of the view that in the context of the projected international oil prices, the fuel market should now be liberalised. Under this arrangement—which is targeted for introduction in 2021—the fixed retail margins for all liquid petroleum products will be removed. Petroleum dealers and retailers will now be allowed to fix their own margins,” Imbert said.
He said with international oil prices, the net result should see little to no increase in the cost of fuel prices at the pump. However, he also pointed out that a recovery of oil prices may mean an increase in fuel prices.
Imbert also said all gas stations owned by National Petroleum (NP) will be offered for sale to the private sector, with preference being given to existing dealers and concessionaires.
Narinesingh said Energy Minister Franklin Khan had indicated he was going to make an announcement two days before he puts the wholesale price of gas to the public, but he has not done that yet.
He said the dealers are waiting on the minister to make the announcement as promised, and then it will use a scientific methodology to tabulate new prices.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said the Ministry of Finance will be bringing a finance bill to Parliament in January that will deal with the fuel pricing policy and issues related thereto.
Profit margins
Narinesingh also disclosed that NP had a training session for dealers on changing the prices on their equipment.
“We have been complaining for a long time about what our profit margin was; now with this opportunity, we will be able to cover our expenses that will also be based on the arrangement between the wholesaler and retailer,” he said.
He said the question of maintenance of pumps and transportation all have to be factored in and settled.
Questioned on whether there will be a hike or a drop in prices, Narinesingh said there will be a decrease.
“I think there might be a drop because the price of oil is depressed right now.... I hope if the price goes down, whether the supermarkets will drop their prices, as well as maxi-taxis, because they always complain when prices go up, now when prices go down, what will they do?” he said.
He said the world is fighting a pandemic which is causing a lot of unemployment, and this country is going to continue to be in a “real state” so proper and fair management is needed.
With respect to the sale of NP gas stations, Narinesingh said that has not yet been finalised.
He said Government indicated there’s a valuations department and if there are any objections, dealers can get the opinion of a private valuator.
Petroleum dealers, he said, have consistently made sacrifices in maintaining their businesses and creating employment.
He lamented that workers who earn minimum wages struggle to survive and look after their children.
Narinesingh said a lot of petroleum dealers go out of their way to make their staff comfortable in many different ways, and he hopes the goodwill continues in 2021.
He said he hopes there is more dialogue between the dealers and the Energy Ministry in the new year as the ministry has control of the Petroleum Act, which the dealers come under.
“The dialogue that we had in the past was just superficial...it had no substance to it, nothing was ever executed; we just sit down and talk and nothing ever materialised. We need more meaningful dialogue,” he said.
As for the country, Narinesingh said he hopes everyone can be kinder.
“I would like to see more camaraderie, I would like to see that we look at each other with more respect; we can disagree without becoming disagreeable. People become more appreciative of each other rather than have the adversarial way which we operate,” he said.