Drowning victim Jada laid to rest

Jada Wilson

DIED IN DECEMBER: Jada Wilson

“JADA, you took a piece of me with you.”

Statements like these epitomised the sadness surrounding the drowning death of 18-year-old Jada Wilson as her relatives and friends gathered for her funeral on Saturday.

The funeral service took place at Lee’s Funeral Home chapel, Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, around 10 a.m.

Wilson, from Monte Grande, Tunapuna, had gone to Tyrico Bay on the North Coast on December 20, when she disappeared beneath the waters while bathing. Her friends tried looking for her, but when that failed they contacted the police, who alerted the Coast Guard. Her body was found off Maracas Bay on December 23.

Brother Marcell Rogers, who delivered the homily, read out some of the tributes sent by relatives both in Trinidad and Tobago and abroad.

“It hurts to know that you had to leave,” read Rogers. “Jada was a loving granddaughter who loved Jehovah,” was another tribute.

Rogers quoted a statement from one of Jada’s young relatives. “Jada was a wonderful big sister. Jada, you took a piece of me with you,” he read. Rogers paused after reading the statement and then addressed the congregation, stating that it was that tribute that struck him as it was from one very young person to another.

He said she came from a large family and had lots of friends and it was okay to grieve for her.

“Grieving is normal and is mentioned in the Bible and it is good that you all are here because Jada’s family wanted comfort not only for themselves but they wanted you (the congregation) to get the comfort that comes from God’s word,” he said.

Rogers said the family and friends should be comforted by the fact that they will all meet again. “Death, sickness and old age are not the parts that God wants for mankind but we are here today as sadness due to death or pain will be no more and this is the message I want to deliver, because Jada also studied the Bible,” he said.

“Death is described as deep sleep so we don’t have to be worried that she is in pain or anguish,” he said.

However, he added that the deep sleep was not the end. He described that God made a sacrifice through his son Jesus Christ that there is something after death. “Jesus sacrificed his own life and provided us with an avenue for us to live as well,” he said.

