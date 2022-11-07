‘Drunk’ man stumbles onto roadway, killed by car

A Tobago landscaper died after he stumbled onto the pathway of an upcoming car in the vicinity of the Bon Accord Government Primary School yesterday morning.
Darren Samuel, 40, of Yorke Trace, Patience Hill, died on the Store Bay Local Road, shortly after 1 a.m.
The driver was questioned by police.
One resident said Samuel appeared to have been intoxicated when he stumbled onto the roadway in the pathway of an oncoming vehicle and was struck. “The guy who got hit was walking with friends on the street and one of the guys went to urinate for a few minutes. Samuel got loose from them and the car, a 4x4 (vehicle), hit him,” the resident said.
The resident said he heard a loud bang and jumped out his sleep and came outside to investigate. “When I got outside the guy was lying face down in the middle of Store Bay Local Road opposite the Bon Accord Government Primary School actually about 20 minutes in laying there the ambulance came and officials checked his pulse and he was pronounced dead,” he said.
He said the driver appeared shocked by the ordeal.
“From about the Bon Accord Government Primary School to about Penny Savers, the driver stopped the vehicle, was taken to the police station.
Darren Samuel is dead now, May his soul rest in peace. This is so sad,” he added.
Nikeisha Samuel, sister of the deceased, said she was at home on Sunday morning in Patience Hill when she was visited by friends of her brother, who informed her of his passing. “This is devastating as it’s not even two years since the death of my other brother Darryl Samuel. I am still trying to process this,” Nikeisha said.
Officers are depending on CCTV footage to determine how the accident occurred. Cameras were observed on the utility pole where the incident occurred. An autopsy is to be performed to determine the cause of death.
Acting Cpl Taylor of the Crown Point police is investigating.