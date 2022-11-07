‘Drunk’ man stumbles onto roadway, killed by car

A Tobago landscaper died after he stumbled onto the pathway of an upcoming car in the vicinity of the Bon Accord Government Primary School yesterday morning.

Darren Samuel, 40, of Yorke Trace, Patience Hill, died on the Store Bay Local Road, shortly after 1 a.m.

The driver was questioned by police.

One resident said Samuel appeared to have been intoxicated when he stumbled onto the roadway in the pathway of an oncoming vehicle and was struck. “The guy who got hit was walking with friends on the street and one of the guys went to urinate for a few minutes. Samuel got loose from them and the car, a 4x4 (vehicle), hit him,” the resident said.

The resident said he heard a loud bang and jumped out his sleep and came outside to investigate. “When I got outside the guy was lying face down in the middle of Store Bay Local Road opposite the Bon Accord Government Primary School actually about 20 minutes in laying there the ambulance came and officials checked his pulse and he was pronounced dead,” he said.

He said the driver appeared shocked by the ordeal.

“From about the Bon Accord Government Primary School to about Penny Savers, the driver stopped the vehicle, was taken to the police station.

Darren Samuel is dead now, May his soul rest in peace. This is so sad,” he added.

Nikeisha Samuel, sister of the deceased, said she was at home on Sunday morning in Patience Hill when she was visited by friends of her brother, who informed her of his passing. “This is devastating as it’s not even two years since the death of my other brother Darryl Samuel. I am still trying to process this,” Nikeisha said.

Officers are depending on CCTV footage to determine how the accident occurred. Cameras were observed on the utility pole where the incident occurred. An autopsy is to be performed to determine the cause of death.

Acting Cpl Taylor of the Crown Point police is investigating.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cutting off the trail

Cutting off the trail

Residents of Indian Trail in Couva say they have grown increasingly desperate as a landslide along the main route now threatens to completely cut off the area from its environs.

Speaking to the Express in an interview last week, one resident, who asked not to be named, said that approximately one month ago the landslide culminated in the collapse of over 50 per cent of the roadway, limiting vehicular traffic in and out of the area.

Though the area has been cordoned off by the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, he said, officials are yet to visit the site. He said residents live in fear that the road, which connects several communities, will be destroyed.

Gary shoots down Jacob’s gun plan

Gary shoots down Jacob’s gun plan

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith said yesterday that acting CoP McDonald Jacob is exhibiting an “obsession” with legal firearms whereas the police should ramp up efforts to sweep the streets of illegal weapons.

In a statement as political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), Griffith said “over 400” people have been killed with illegal firearms this year but “Jacob continues his obsession with legal firearms”.

‘Drunk’ man stumbles onto roadway, killed by car

‘Drunk’ man stumbles onto roadway, killed by car

A Tobago landscaper died after he stumbled onto the pathway of an upcoming car in the vicinity of the Bon Accord Government Primary School yesterday morning.

Darren Samuel, 40, of Yorke Trace, Patience Hill, died on the Store Bay Local Road, shortly after 1 a.m.

The driver was questioned by police.

One resident said Samuel appeared to have been intoxicated when he stumbled onto the roadway in the pathway of an oncoming vehicle and was struck. “The guy who got hit was walking with friends on the street and one of the guys went to urinate for a few minutes. Samuel got loose from them and the car, a 4x4 (vehicle), hit him,” the resident said.

Questions over $80m in cameras

Questions over $80m in cameras

THE Government must reveal more details of its $80 million national CCTV plan, including contractors and clarify whether the equipment will be capable of capturing images of “evidential value” in a court, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has said.

PROBE $63M COST

PROBE $63M COST

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is calling for an independent public enquiry into the cost of refurbishing the Prime Minister’s residence in Tobago, saying yesterday the project went from $25 million to $63 million.

Moonilal said the cost overruns had been confirmed by the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) and called the increase “scandalous”.

Speaking at the United National Congress’ (UNC) weekly Sunday media briefing, Moonilal questioned the Government’s use of taxpayers’ money and asked how much had been paid by UDeCOTT so far.

CARNIVAL COME BACK

CARNIVAL COME BACK

COME February next year Trinidad and Tobago will present the “Mother of all Carnivals”.

So declared National Carnival Commission (NCC) Chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters during the launch of Carnival 2023 last evening at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Peters said, “The Mother of all Carnivals” will feature several new innovations to the Carnival Schedule including a Park and Ride service to and from the Queen’s Park Savannah, electronic ticket sales, free Wi-Fi Internet service and the addition of a Dimanche Gras after-party.

Recommended for you