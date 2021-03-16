Dry season flood misery in Penal

Farmers in Poodai Lagoon, Penal awoke yesterday morning to at least four feet of flood water covering 60 acres of their harvest.
Persistent rainfall in the area resulted in the rising flood waters that saw months of labour overturned in a matter of days. As a result, thousands of dollars in crops have now been lost.
“I have two children, workers to pay and no crops to reap. I am still trying to figure out what to do here, because I don’t have any clue,” said Solomon Mohammed, a watermelon farmer in a telephone interview on Monday. With six acres worth of crops destroyed by the floods, he said approximately $200,000 have been lost.
“I was supposed to reap three acres next week and then another three acres. I don’t have any other work and everything is lost. In 2019 I planted 15 acres of watermelon and I ended up planting 13 acres with the hit of the Covid because no one was buying, we ended up throwing away and this year we planted six acres. Now that entire six acres is gone,” he said.
Mohammed said floods at this time of year happened in the past. In cases of severe loss, he said registered farmers are often compensated in subsidies from the Ministry of Agriculture. However, with delayed compensation for a number of years, he said some are worried about what the upcoming months may bring.
“We got flooded before and we have not been fully compensated. Sometimes when we get flooded really bad we get subsidies to purchase some more things to plant and so on. If we have to wait for that to happen, I guess we will have to borrow to survive. Some farmers borrow in order to purchase things to plant in the first place. When you reap and so on, that is when you pay back. With what just happened, I don’t know what they will do,” he said.
Unpaid claims
According to councillor Diptee Ramnath, at least 100 farmers have been affected by the floods. While water was six inches high on Monday, the volume has since grown to four feet overnight.
The issue of compensation, he said, has been brought to his attention by concerned farmers who fear they will not meet the Ministry’s requirements.
“The farmers raised concerns about compensation because they said they are owed for two previous floodings that they were not given. They want this money to purchase chemicals and seedlings. Many of them are in confinement agreements where they borrow to plant and have to pay back in time so this is a real strain on them. So not all of the farmers have been compensated and are concerned that they don’t meet the requirements,” he said.
Funds allocated
Contacted for a response on farmers’ concerns, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said he has spoken with the Ministry’s permanent secretary to ensure that applicants’ claims are processed. In addition, he said the Ministry has been allocated funds to pay approved claims in this fiscal year.
“I spoke to the Permanent Secretary since the flooding to ensure that the process of having our officers receive the claims for assistance and visit the applicants has taken place. We also have an allocation in our budget for this fiscal year to pay the approved claims,” he said.
He redirected the Express to a regional representative for the area who is dealing with the issue.
The representative said 29 farmers have since made their concerns known to the Ministry, however the process is ongoing. He said farmers who are not registered are likely those who remain uncompensated. The power to provide aid for unregistered farmers, he added, was held by the Minister.