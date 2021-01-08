Dry season here

The 2021 dry season has officially started.
The Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago said yesterday that, compared to previous dry seasons and last year’s record-breaking dry season, this one is expected to produce more rain than usual over most areas “but a lot of dryness is still likely”.
Localised rainfall events are likely to push the monthly rainfall totals to above average from just a few rainy days during the month.
“After considering waning rainfall rates, the absence of typical wet season weather systems and the increasing presence of dry season weather and climatic features,” the Met Service declared the dry season officially started.
The season is being ushered in by slightly cooler temperatures, relative lower humidity levels and much stronger lower level wind speeds, the Met Service said in a statement from its Piarco office.
This is due in part to a North Atlantic Sub-Tropical High (NASH) pressure system that has shifted its centre further eastward and extended its reach southward and to greater vertical depth compared to two to three weeks ago.
“The odds are tilted toward the country experiencing a warmer than average dry season but some nights will be chilly in the first two months of the season, as relatively colder air is likely to funnel and encroach into the region,” the Met Service said.
The months of April and may are likely to produce one or two short duration hot spells, it added.