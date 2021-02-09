DSS founder charged

DRUGS Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke has been charged with two counts of money laundering.
The charges were laid late yesterday after investigators received the green light from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC.
Clarke, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, had been in police custody for the past three days.
A news release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that the charges were laid under section 45(1)(b) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Those charges came just hours after Clarke’s attorneys, Sophia Chote SC and Lasana Murray, filed a writ of habeas corpus at the High Court seeking to have him released from custody.
The Express understands that following the laying of the charges, Clarke was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 by a justice of the peace to cover both charges.
He is expected to appear virtually before a magistrate sometime today.
On Sunday, Clarke’s attorneys dismissed reports that he had suffered a heart attack.
Following his arrest on Saturday, Clarke complained of chest pains and was taken for medical treatment at the Arima Health Facility.
He was reportedly injured during the police search at his La Horquetta home, suffering soft tissue damage to his upper body and a swollen heart muscle.
A complaint has already been filed with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) against the police officers who allegedly assaulted Clarke.
Last September, police raided and seized $22 million from DSS, but the money was later returned. In another raid, officers seized an additional $7.7 million.
The following month, Clarke put the operations of DSS on hold indefinitely after the police received a court order allowing them to keep possession of the $7.7 million pending the outcome of their investigations.