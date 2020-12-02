An application filed by Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke for the return of $656,200 in cash was dismissed yesterday by Senior Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
Clarke had made an application for the release of cash pursuant to Section 38(7) of the Proceeds of Crime Act, Chap 11:27.
The application was for the sum of $656,200, which was seized from him on August 25 at his home in Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta.
At the virtual hearing, Clarke was represented by attorney Rosario Sookdeo, who was led by Sophia Chote. The Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) was represented by its legal officer, Keston Abraham.
After hearing legal submissions from both parties, the magistrate dismissed the application for the release of the cash.
At a media briefing on November 16, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigations and Intelligence, McDonald Jacob said the police seized money from Clarke on three occasions—$656,200 on August 25; $707,500 on September 2, and $6.4 million on October 27.