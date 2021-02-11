DSS founder on $300,000 bail

DRUGS Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke made an appearance in court yesterday on two counts of money laundering.
Clarke, a member of the Defence Force, appeared virtually before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle on the charges contrary to section 45(1)(b) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
One of the charges alleged that sometime between May 3, 2019 and February 8 this year, Clarke received a TV as collateral for a loan the recipient was unable to repay.
The other charge was that on a date unknown between February 9, 2019 and December 3, 2020, he received $1,850, as interest on a loan while running a money lender’s business without a licence.
During the appearance, Clarke was represented by attorney Sophia Chote, SC.
The charges against him were laid on Tuesday evening based on the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC.
Following the laying of the charges, Clarke was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 by a justice of the peace at the Arima Police Station.
At his appearance, the Chief Magistrate did not make any variations to the bail granted.
He was arrested on Saturday after officers executed a warrant at his La Horquetta home.
He spent three days in custody before charges were laid.
The laying of the charges came just hours after his attorneys filed a habeas corpus writ at the High Court to have him released from police custody.
In September, officers raided and seized $22 million which was later returned.
During subsequent searches of his property, police seized an additional $7.7 million in three additional raids.
They have since been granted permission by the court to retain the money pending the outcome of their investigations.
In October, Clarke put his DSS operation on hold indefinitely after the court order, and pleaded for the return of his money so he could honour his debts and repay those who invested in his “sou sou” operation.
He will reappear in court on February 18.