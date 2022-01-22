Duke changes mind, takes vaccine

After declaring that he would not get vaccinated against Covid-19 until a vaccine has been “legitimised, approved or licensed”, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke has had a change of heart and taken the vaccine.
Duke, who resigned as Public Services Association president effective December 31 last year, disclosed that he had been vaccinated, in a video posted to his Facebook page on Friday evening.
He had said in an interview with a United States radio station last July that the vaccines being offered to citizens had only been given emergency-use authorisation, and that he believed the vaccines were “killing people”.
He said then that he was not against vaccination, but was concerned about what goes into his body.
In his video post, Duke said he was about to be vaccinated along with his family.
“Why am I doing it? My children. They are going to school and they have seen the devastating effects of Covid. They have lost loved ones, myself have lost loved ones, my wife has lost loved ones, and they were all lost in a flash. They didn’t even have the opportunity to say goodbye, nor we had the opportunity to say goodbye to them,” he said.
Duke said he had to make a choice between the recommended Covid-19 treatment or the recommended Covid-19 vaccine.
“All would have side effects but one thing I am certain of is that when you are in that room and your eyes are spinning around like you are seeing a thousand demons and you are gasping for breath, one thing matters, your life. And what would you have done differently is the question that comes to your mind.
“So today I am standing with my children, my children are desirous of getting the vaccine. My wife is desirous of getting the vaccine and I, too, being a member of that family have decided to get the vaccine.”
Duke urged the public to make the right choice. “Even if you don’t take the vaccine, ensure that those medications you are taking, that those medications do not have any devastating, long-term effects upon you...” he said.
Duke said he continues to be a fierce advocate for the freedom of choice. “Before, I exercised the freedom not to be vaccinated. Today, I exercise the freedom to be vaccinated.”
There were different reactions from people commenting on Duke’s post with some congratulating him on making the right choice and leading by example while others said they were disappointed and accused Duke of “selling out”.
Reacting to Duke’s change of heart, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he was “quite happy”.
Questioned during yesterday’s virtual media briefing, Deyalsingh said he had not seen Duke’s video, but was pleased that he had made the decision to get vaccinated.
“I’m quite happy that Mr Duke has come around. As I said, in this tug of war with the virus, we need everyone. It’s not a Government thing. We need everyone to pull in the same direction.
“And if Mr Watson Duke, belatedly, is going to pull with Trinidad and Tobago, then I welcome it. And I urge everyone else who has been carrying a different message to join with us.”
“We need all voices to join the vaccination programme...Let’s all be responsible, let everyone in a position of leadership who can influence other people join with us in getting vaccinated.”