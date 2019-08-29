Hours after being released from hospital and taken into police custody for questioning, PSA president Watson Duke again fell ill and had to be taken back to hospital last night.
This time he is warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
It is unclear what Duke’s ailment is this time.
The controversial union leader, who is also Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly, was held for questioning on Monday.
Shortly after, he complained that his blood pressure was high and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was warded under Police guard.
He was discharged yesterday, and taken into Police custody.
Duke is being investigated for a statement he made in November last year regarding the possible retrenchment of WASA workers.
“We must be prepared to die, folks. You know why? This is your belief, this is your family, and I’m sending the message clear, let Rowley them know that the day they come for us in WASA, we are prepared to die and the morgue would be picking up people,” he stated then.
Around noon, executive members of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) visited Duke at the POSGH.
Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, NATUC first vice president James Lambert said the trade union movement was anxiously waiting to see what will happen to Duke after 2pm.
“Because you cannot hold a man without a charge in excess of 72 hours and the 72 hours will be up at 2pm today,” he said.
But he said the union was optimistic Duke would not be charged.
NATUC: what part of statement was seditious?
At a press conference this morning, president of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) Michael Annisette said he wanted to know what was seditious about Duke’s statement.
“Today what Government has done by arresting Duke is they have send a clear message that there is no democracy, no fundamental right in T&T to express yourself,” he said.
Annisette said Duke was doing his work as a leader of the trade union movement when he made the statement that is now under investigation.
He said the “draconian” and “outdated” Sedition Act, which was enacted since 1275, is now being used to muzzle the voices of freedom fighters, trade union leaders and the media.
“I want to warn the press, today for the trade union movement, tomorrow for you,” Annisette said.
He said if Duke is charged under the current law, he could serve two years in jail for “expressing his views”.
Annisette said the union will be launching a public campaign to call on Government to repeal the Act.
He said attorney Nyree Alfonso will advise the union on the way forward.