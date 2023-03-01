Duke eyes PoS mayor position

POLITICAL leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke says the party will contest all 14 corporations in the next local government elections, but he has his sights set on the Port of Spain mayorship.
In a video uploaded to his Facebook page yesterday, Duke said he wants to bring “proper representation” to the people of Port of Spain, particularly those in East and South Port of Spain who he said have been neglected for years. He said intends to fight “tooth and nail” for the Port of Spain seat.
Port of Spain is considered to be a People’s National Movement (PNM) stronghold but Duke said he is confident he can wrest the seat from the PNM as the PDP had a history of defeating the PNM in its stronghold areas.
“I can boast as the only political leader to marshal a team to destroy the PNM stronghold in Tobago, something no one has ever done,” said Duke.
“Some folks feel that nobody could convert the people of Port of Spain, that they are hooked and stuck with the PNM. This is a political revolution...let those naysayers know I’m coming for Port of Spain.
“I am coming. I will not relent. I will not give up. I will fight tooth and nail, with nothing or with everything. I will fight for Port of Spain and we will win Port of Spain... I am putting together a team that will devastate, defeat and obliterate the PNM from Port of Spain...this is no idle threat.”
In another video, Duke showed himself walking through some areas in East Port of Spain and meeting with residents as he canvassed for votes. He said those were the people whose lives he was seeking to change if he became Port of Spain Mayor.
The residents complained to Duke about a range of issues affecting them, including housing, employment and sewer problems. He told the residents he would advocate on their behalf and bring change to the areas if he was elected and he asked for their votes and support.
Duke called on the government to hold local government elections now.
Last November, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi announced the partial proclamation of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2020, allowing for the extension of the terms of councillors and aldermen from three to four years.
As a result, local government elections, which were constitutionally due between December 2022 and March 2023, will now be due between December 2023 and March 2024.