DUKE FIRES FARLEY

THE rift between Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke has intensified.
Duke, the founder and leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) which won 14 out of 15 seats in the December 6, 2021 THA election, yesterday fired Augustine, THA Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as the party’s deputy political leaders.
Duke said in a statement on Facebook yesterday morning that the decision to revoke the appointments was made at a PDP executive meeting on Thursday night.
“These now vacated positions will be filled by the appointment of the political leader of PDP Tobago members in good standing with the party,” Duke said.
“The public is hereby to note that they are now ordinary members of the PDP and to be guided accordingly,” he added.
Duke’s move came hours after Augustine announced at a news conference on Thursday that Duke’s position as deputy Chief Secretary’s would be reviewed, following a Facebook video in which the deputy Chief Secretary bashed the THA for not providing for the needs of 27 “hungry and forgotten” members of the Roxborough Folk Performing group.
The group is in New York for performances at various events related to Labour Day celebrations.
Duke, whose responsibility as deputy Chief Secretary includes diaspora affairs, was also in New York, but for THA-related business, Augustine said.
Augustine said on Thursday, before the end of the weekend, the public would be informed of what responsibilities Duke would have, “if any at all.”
Duke fired back at Augustine in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, saying Augustine’s threat to review his position was laughable.
TEAM public relations officer Dr Jimmy Deon Toussaint said in a statement on Facebook late Thursday that the organisation was not responsible for the “unfortunate and adverse” situation that the Roxborough Folk Group “found themselves in” when they arrived in Brooklyn for the 2022 Labour Day celebrations.
“As the main organisation spearheading the Tobago Diaspora, TEAM was contacted and responded to their calls for assistance. We have been working silently with the Chief Secretary Mr Farley Augustine and the Division of Finance to ensure that their needs were and continue to be successfully met,” he said.
The Express has been trying since Thursday to reach Alleyne-Toppin but has been unsuccessful.
How it started
In the controversial video taken on Wednesday outside the group’s Brooklyn hotel, Duke claimed that the performers were forgotten in New York by the THA.
He said on arrival, they were forced to sleep on the streets of New York, then in a basement with dead rats.
He said a Tobagonian in New York came to their aid and provided proper accommodation, but the group had no money for food.
Augustine said at a media briefing on Thursday that he was surprised by Duke’s video, given that when Duke reached out to him on Wednesday afternoon for assistance with meals for the performers, he made every effort to help.
He said the THA could not simply wire transfer money as Duke suggested, adding that all spending must be approved by the executive council and procedures followed.
Augustine clarified that the performers were not sent to New York by the THA, but that the THA provided partial sponsorship after a request for assistance by the group’s leader, former government minister Vernella Alleyne-Toppin.
Augustine said because of tight timelines, the THA could not issue cheques, and a promissory note was issued to the travel agency to settle the bill.
He said before their departure, Alleyne-Toppin assured that accommodation for the group was booked.
He said when the group arrived in New York, the bed and breakfast they were to stay at was closed and the group could not get on to the host.
He said the THA arranged with the head of the Tobago Empowerment and Alliance Mission (TEAM) in New York to provide accommodation for the performers, which totalled US$9,000.
Augustine said, so far, THA spent $400,417 on the group, which covered airfare to/ from New York and accommodation.