Duke found guilty

Watson Duke

‘To appeal conviction’: Watson Duke

Public Services Association (PSA) president and leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke was yesterday convicted of a crime.

He was found guilty of making or causing a false report to be made to fire officials at Arima Fire Station by deliberately setting off a fire alarm at the Arima Borough Corporation during protest action in 2017.

Setting off such an alarm while there is no fire and causing fire officers to ­respond constitutes an offence.

During a virtual hearing yesterday afternoon, Duke, who had previously pleaded not guilty to the offence, was found liable by Magistrate Avion Gill.

He is to return to court on April 26 for sentencing.

On that day his attorney Travers Sinanan, SC, is expected to make a plea in mitigation as to why his client should be treated with leniency.

Appearing on behalf of the State was attorney Veona Neal Munroe.

Duke remains out on bail. He was charged by PC Anil Bhim of the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP).

According to the charge, on September 19, 2017, while at the corporation’s building at Hollis Avenue, Duke was engaged in protest action when he demanded that employees vacate the premises.

He was warned by security officers on duty. However, Duke tripped the alarm, causing fire officers to respond.

On November 6, 2017, police officers received advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge Duke with the offence.

The Express understands Duke has given instructions to his attorneys to appeal the conviction.

