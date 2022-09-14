DUKE, I DARE YOU

TOBAGO House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is daring the THA’s Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke to move a motion of no confidence against him when Tobago’s Parliament resumes next week Thursday.
And if the motion fails, Augustine said the THA’s elected members will promptly remove Duke.
“If the Deputy Chief Secretary feels so aggrieved and feels disappointed in my leadership, I would remove the parliamentary whip from over his head and, if he so desires, let him enter a motion of no confidence in me. I’m giving him full privilege to do so. Go right ahead, Mr Duke, go right ahead!” Augustine challenged yesterday in an interview with I95 FM.
He added: “I’m all for democracy, which means that people can disagree with me. The challenge I have with Mr Duke’s posturing is that which Mr Duke is disagreeing with, he is a part of. He’s a member of the executive so it’s more than passing strange that he would take this public position as if he is not a part of the team, as if he does not understand the challenges that we face. And instead of explaining facts in honesty, he has chosen a different route. And I’m saying that Mr Duke if you are so aggrieved by me being Chief Secretary, by Thursday morning, enter a motion. Failing to do so, I’m afraid that the members of the House will have to treat Mr Duke otherwise.”
Rift between two
Over the past week, Duke has been publicly criticising Augustine’s leadership.
The rift between the duo stemmed from a video Duke posted on social media last week Wednesday night, in which he accused the Augustine-led THA of abandoning 27 members of the Roxborough Folk Performing group who travelled to New York for performances at various diaspora events.
Duke said the group was left hungry, sleeping on the streets and even in a basement with dead rats.
Augustine denied that the group was abandoned and said so far the THA had spent over $400,000 to get them to New York and put them up in a hotel.
He announced at a news conference last week that Duke’s responsibilities as deputy chief secretary would be reviewed and a determination on what responsibilities he would have, “if any at all,” would have been made public by the weekend.
Duke, who is also founder of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) which won 14 out of 15 electoral seats in THA election last December, fired back that same night by removing Augustine, THA Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as deputy political leaders of his party.
Natural justice
Augustine assured Tobagonians yesterday that the public banter between him and Duke did not mean that they would have to return to the polls anytime soon.
“The worst that would potentially happen is that we could wake up sometime at the end of this month with either a new Chief Secretary or a new Deputy Chief Secretary, and I don’t know if that is necessarily the worst given the circumstances that we are under at the moment,” he said.
As to the review of Duke’s responsibilities as deputy chief secretary, Augustine said he had done the review, along with other members of the THA executive and all 13 elected members of the House.
“The reason why I have not come back to the public on that issue is because we have not had the benefit of having Mr Duke present at one of our meetings...to be able to respond to our concerns. I am a fella that believes in natural justice and I want to give him that,” he stated.
He said Duke has been invited to today’s executive council meeting, to be held virtually.
“So whether he is in the Tobago space or not, he will be able to attend and participate. And subsequent to that meeting, the country would know what the position of the (Tobago) Government would be and one would appreciate that it won’t just be Farley’s position but the position of the Government of Tobago,” he stated.
Augustine indicated that he can unilaterally remove Duke’s responsibilities as deputy chief, such as diaspora connections, but chose not to do so without face-to-face conversations with him.
He said, however, that only elected members of the THA can remove the chief secretary and deputy chief secretary, via a vote.
He said if executive members are unable to meet with Duke, then they would have to “move with or without prior conversation with him.”
Asked to respond to rumours floating around social media about him taking bribes from private entities, Augustine said he was “set like mapepire” and waiting patiently for anyone to go public with that allegation so he can “drag” them before the courts.
“Because I am that confident that there are no truths to those claims,” Augustine said.
“I have heard all sorts of things. I heard that I have a woman in Castara. I heard I have challenges with my sexuality. I heard all sorts of things and I have laughed at all of the claims and scoffed at them as they come to my WhatsApp,” he added.
Augustine said he was present at the PDP executive meeting last Thursday night at which he was removed as PDP deputy political leader.
He recalled that immediately after being removed, he thanked Duke and party executives and left the meeting.
“I did not even wait for commentary, I didn’t make an argue, I didn’t make a case…” he said.
Augustine said his removal as deputy leader was “inconsequential to the operations of the THA.”
He said he chose silence as a response to Duke’s “flatulent noises” via daily live videos.
On Duke’s recent video comments that there was a power struggle within the PDP, Augustine said Duke was on his own with this.
“He’s perhaps struggling with a ghost but not with Farley because I have not taken on any fight with him within the PDP at all,” he said.