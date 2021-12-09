Watson Duke must choose. He cannot have both.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has written to newly-appointed Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine informing him that it would be a breach of the law if Duke holds the positions of THA Deputy Chief Secretary and president of the Public Services Association (PSA) simultaneously.
In the letter to Augustine dated December 9, the Attorney General stated: “It is clear from a proper understanding of the Tobago House of Assembly Act Chapter 25:03 in combination with other laws and indeed from our long-standing constitutional conventions, that the assumption of executive office precludes the continuation of employment or occupation elsewhere.
“As a consequence, it is clear that Mr Duke must make an equivocal election as to which of these two positions he will commit himself to serve, as he cannot lawfully do both.”
He added: “I would be grateful if you could advise as a matter of utmost urgency and immediacy as to what this choice will be, as this will have serious constitutional implications for the Council.”
It is the first challenge that Augustine, who had previously publicly acknowledged that Duke could not remain as PSA president and simultaneously be a member of the executive, has faced.
The Attorney General started his letter by noting that Duke had been appointed as a Secretary and member of the Executive Council, “to wit, the Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA, and I also congratulate him in this regard”.
“I have also noted with deep concern, however, the public statements issued by the Public Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago (the PSA) to the effect that Mr Duke, its president, does not propose to relinquish that office following his appointment as Secretary but that he ‘would continue to carry out his constitutional duties in keeping with the PSA constitution’ though he would forego benefits and remuneration from the PSA.”
The Attorney General said he looked forward to Augustine’s “urgent and immediate response” to his letter.
Violation of THA
and Integrity in
Public Life Act
The THA Act states: “A Secretary or the President Officer shall not engage in any trade, business, occupation or other undertaking for profit or remuneration other than serving as Secretary or Presiding Officer.”
Legal sources said yesterday this means the person cannot engage in full-time work or a trade that takes away time from the job of Secretary.
Duke possibly runs the risk of infringing not only the THA Act, but also the provisions of the Integrity in Public Life Act, legal sources argued.
As president of the PSA he is representing the employees of the State, including employees of the Tobago House of Assembly, and as Deputy Chief Secretary he is representing the Executive of the State, and there will be information he will obtain as Deputy Chief Secretary that can influence the decisions he makes as PSA president.
“It would be very difficult for him to separate himself into two distinct persons independent of each other so as not to offend the provisions of the Integrity in Public Life Act,” a legal source said.
Some of the relevant provisions are Section 25, which states that “a person... shall not use information that is gained in the execution of his office and which is not available to the general public to further his private interest”.
The Act also states in Section 26 that “a person to whom this part applies shall not use his office to seek to influence a decision made by another person or public body to further his own private interest”.
Section 29 states “that for the purpose of this Act a conflict of interest is deemed to arise if a person in public life or a person exercising a public function were to make or participate in the making of a decision in the execution of his office and at the same time knows or ought reasonably to know that in the making of that decision there is an opportunity directly or indirectly to further his private interests or that of a member of his family”.
Breach of PSA
constitution?
Speaking on a TTT programme after his party won the THA election, Augustine said: “Mr Duke cannot remain as PSA president, on the payroll of the PSA, and simultaneously be a member of the Executive (Council). The rules do not allow for that, so there is no need to worry about Mr Duke’s role.”
On Tuesday, following the PDP’s victory, PSA first vice-president Felisha Thomas said in a statement that Duke would remain as the PSA president, but would no longer be in receipt of any benefits and remunerations associated with the position.
The PSA announced that its executive had unanimously decided that “all benefits and remuneration assigned to the position of the sitting president... for the residue of the duration of his presidency will cease. However, the president would continue to carry out his constitutional duties in keeping with the PSA constitution.”
Former PSA general secretary Oral Saunders said on Wednesday the PSA Executive had made an illegal decision.
He said Section 37 (b) of the PSA’s constitution states: “The president, the first vice-president, the general secretary, the deputy general secretary and five industrial relations officers shall be full-time, paid officers of the association, and shall be entitled to vote and be voted for in any national elections or at any meeting or committee of the association of which they are members.”
Saunders said there is no provision in the PSA constitution for a president to serve on a voluntary, unpaid basis.
“There is no ambiguity,” he said.