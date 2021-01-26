Duke: No second election; PNM must back Farley

Watson Duke

STALEMATE MUST BE BROKEN: PDP political leader Watson Duke, right, fields questions from the media during yesterday’s news conference in Scarborough. At left is deputy leader Farley Augustine. —Photo: ELIZABETH WILLIAMS

THE Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is calling on the People’s National Movement (PNM) to support PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine as the next chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Scarborough yesterday, PDP’s political leader Watson Duke said it’s the right thing to do, adding he will be writing to PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine to have a meeting on this issue.

“This 6/6 stalemate has to be broken and a proper adult conversation moving forward must happen soon. I am making it clear that we would not be going back to the polls and the PDP will not be bullied into such,” Duke said. Duke said the tie brings about the question again about the Tobago autonomy bill. He said economic independence is attainable but requires political will, sustainable planning, development initiatives and a robust tourism drive.

Also speaking was PDP’s deputy leader Farley Augustine who said following a 6/6 tie in Monday’s election, the political party believes the national Parliament will have to intervene.

Augustine said that, unlike Trinidad elections, there is no legislation to settle a tied poll.

He noted that inauguration is due by tomorrow and while the 12 elected assemblymen will be sworn in, there could be a stalemate.

“Every single elected member is sworn in. The second thing that happens is that a call is made for nominations for presiding officer. There is a possibility that we can have two such nominations. If the vote goes to a tie, the law requires that we have a second vote and if that also goes to a tie, then we have a serious stalemate,” he said.

“Cause we would not have a functional presiding officer to have a casting vote. That’s the legal challenge,” he added.

The deputy political leader also asked for a recount in Canaan /Bon Accord, Lambeau/Signal Hill and Scarborough/Calder Hall.

The PNM indicated that they have requested a recount for Bethel/ Mt Irvine.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) confirmed that with an electorate of 51,062 registered voters, 26,385 votes were cast giving rise to a voter turnout of 51.84 per cent.

