“Rock so with six per cent. The lowest paid public servant must be paid about $10,000.”
So said Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke during his midday address to hundreds of protesters opposite the Central Bank in Port of Spain yesterday.
Earlier on, Duke and union officials, including first vice-president Phillip Murray, led a protest that began outside First Citizens bank, Independence Square, Port of Spain, and continued in the direction of Besson, George and Henry streets.
Protesters, which included Transport and Industrial Workers’ Union (TIWU) employees, demanded payment of outstanding monies, chanting they were “All United With One Aim.” The walk ended to the strains of veteran calypsonian Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) “Keep the Fire Blazin”.
Duke said: “We are prepared to march again on March 16. Once we get approval, we will march again. We will show them (State) we mean business. We are not accepting six per cent. Wee are calling upon all 23 trade unions like Amalgamated to come out and support the fight for money.
“If they don’t come out, we are going to negotiate for ourselves. Whoever supports us on March 16, we will support them. We are calling upon Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) to do what he has promised and put people first. Clearly, he has put people last,” added Duke.
Duke said Rowley has focused on construction of highways and renovation of expensive building, while citizens grapple with an increase in food prices and gas.
He said: “We are asking Rowley to fix our salaries. The other thing could stop it if Rowley settles with us in March. In April, we will be having a week of rest and reflection.”
PTSC pressure
Duke also said he will share his sentiments on the rumblings at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) at a later date.
Meanwhile, Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) public relations officer Patrina Mahabir said school children, the elderly and working individuals who depend solely on buses to get to their respective destinations may be affected by possible industrial action. Disruption began yesterday.
In a release, Mahabir said: “The corporation expresses its disappointment with the unions, despite their having agreed to a meeting today to discuss their grievances and chart a way forward. It is likely the corporation will experience disruptions to its operations and therefore scheduled services may not be available.
“This will have an adverse impact on our commuters, especially school children, the elderly and working individuals who depend solely on our buses to get to their respective destinations.
“As a result of the disruption to our services, our commuters are advised to make alternative travel arrangements for today.
“Being the leading provider of public transport in Trinidad and Tobago, the corporation understands its vital role in moving people forward.”
Contacted yesterday, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said: “I was in San Fernando all day. I am awaiting a PTSC report. I know PTSC and the Ministry of Education transport some school children. I know the elderly will be affected. But I know the board will make some decisions.”