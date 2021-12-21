Duke out, Baptiste in

Senior Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) manager Leroy Baptiste will replace Watson Duke as president of the Public Services Association (PSA), effective January 1, 2022.
The decision came during a meeting of the PSA Conference of Delegates yesterday morning.
In a notice to members following the meeting, the PSA said Baptiste was appointed by majority vote.
The Express was told Baptiste received 57 votes, while Duane Hewitt, whose name was also put forward for the post of president, received 28 votes.
Baptiste has been PSA’s chairman since 2010, according to his resume. He holds a Master’s degree in human resource management and a post-graduate diploma in human resource management, both from The University of the West Indies.
Baptiste’s resume states he is a “human resource management/ industrial relations professional, with expertise in the execution of business strategy through the development and implementation of strategically aligned human resources and industrial relations strategies”.
While still holding the reins of the PSA, Duke was sworn in as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), following the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) 14-1 win at the THA election on December 6.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi had twice written to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, warning about Duke breaching the THA Act by simultaneously holding two positions.
Augustine had given Duke three months to sort out his affairs.
On December 13, Duke offered his resignation to the PSA, effective December 31. However, the Attorney General insisted Duke give up the PSA position immediately, and has taken the THA and Farley to court over the issue.
Duke to serve
in ‘higher realm’
In the notice to members yesterday, the PSA thanked Duke for his “years of selfless and excellent service” to the association and membership. “As Comrade Duke ascends in his career, we bid him farewell, understanding that we have not lost our leader but, rather, he has accepted the challenge to fight for us in a higher realm.
“The Association thanks Mr Baptiste for embracing the challenge placed before him, and ushers him in with open arms.
“Mr Baptiste brings with him several years of experience and a wealth of knowledge that will be applied to reach our members in the most efficient and effective manner,” the PSA stated.
Baptiste humbled
In a brief telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Baptiste said he was humbled by the appointment.
“I am going to be taking the task ahead with my all,” he assured.
He said several issues facing public officers concerned him, “among them being what appears to be the deliberate dismantling of the public service and, therefore, the whole insulation of the public service from political interference is being removed.
“I’m also concerned with this whole mandatory vaccination for public servants.
“I am concerned because you have where a government could have consulted with the attorneys general from across the earth, but didn’t find any time to consult with the unions who represent the workers’ interest.
“I have some difficulty with that.
“I am also very concerned with outstanding negotiations. There are 2014/2016, 2017/2019, 2020/2022 outstanding negotiations impacting workers.
“So, those are pressing issues that I want to put on my plate when I assume office, among others, ” he added.
Saunders: Appointment
process flawed
Speaking to the Express yesterday, former PSA general secretary Oral Saunders knocked the process by which Duke’s replacement was appointed. “In my humble opinion, that meeting was flawed from the get-go. Mr Duke left it up to the Conference of Delegates to accept his resignation when, really and truly, those were the duties of the General Council. A special General Council meeting was supposed to take place, where the General Council would have dealt with Mr Duke’s offer of resignation and the meeting should have been chaired by the first vice-president of the PSA (Felisha Thomas),” he stated.
“What I would have seen taking place was inconsistent with the rules of the organisation and I anticipate that we may have some legal hurdles to overcome with this result. Ultimately, the post of president in a democratic organisation should be determined by every member of the PSA, as opposed to a select few,” he added.
Saunders felt a PSA by-election should have taken place, given that Duke was elected as president just about a year ago.
“At the end of the day, Mr Duke’s tenure had just begun, which was in December 2020. It is just about one year into a term and the term of the presidency is four years. So, if a situation arises that the president cannot serve, I would think that all efforts ought to be exhausted by having the entire membership of the PSA to make that determination through their representative at the General Council, and for the decision to be ratified at a conference—not what transpired this morning,” he said.
He added: “The other most critical element in all of this is how could they appoint a president when Mr Duke is still in office? Based on the information I have, Mr Duke is agreeing to leave the office come the end of December. So, how could you have a Conference to elect a new president, when no vacancy exists? So there are several inconsistencies with the constitution that I believe should be challenged and reviewed.”
Duke could not be reached for comment yesterday.