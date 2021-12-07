Duke: Reopening of Tobago beaches high on agenda

The re-opening of beaches in Tobago is one of the first items of business that a Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)-dominated Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will address.
And PDP political leader Watson Duke has declared that the PDP is “in charge” in Tobago and will not take orders from Trinidad.
He made the comments at a victory speech in Roxborough on Monday night.
Speaking to the media about Duke’s comments on Monday night, incoming Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the reopening of beaches is something that will be debated in the THA.
“We will meet, we will consider it, we will take it to the Tobago House of Assembly for a debate, and then that will direct the motion,” he said.
Augustine said the first order of business will be to get the Executive started and going because that is what is responsible for moving the legislature.
He noted the swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow and, by Friday, there will be the swearing-in of secretaries.
“We ought to have the first sitting of the House early next week so there will be rapid movements over the next week and a half as we get the THA up and running after almost a year of not operating and being stagnant,” he said.
Augustine said he made it clear that he is willing to work with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and hopes Rowley can rise to the occasion.
“This election result is clear rejection of his direction. It’s a rejection of his bullying tactics when it comes to Tobago, and I hope he pivots from that posturing and moves himself to a place where we can actually work together because you have an island to develop that he himself has admitted has not developed quite as quickly as it ought to, given that we have expended close to $41 billion over the last 21 years,” he said.
Duke: We’re no longer slaves
Speaking at the Cyd Gray Stadium on Monday night, Duke said when the beaches are reopened in Tobago, they must go and have a bath. “We are in charge now. One of the first things we will seek to do is run properly the Tobago House of Assembly. Nobody will give us orders from Trinidad anymore,” he declared.
“When we have our first Executive meeting under our soon-to-be-Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine... at our first Executive meeting I will put on the table opening-up of the beaches,” he said.
“And when we say the beaches are opened up, every man can go in the beach and take a bath. We are no longer slaves. We will not let them intimidate us and bully us. We will have none of it.
“From this day onward, our freedom will not go away. We are in charge now,” he added.
Both Duke and Augustine made their way to Roxborough on Monday night only after the police gave permission for PDP supporters to congregate at the Cyd Gray Stadium where their leaders could address them.
The police had initially told supporters to not assemble at Cyd Gray and they then moved to the PDP office in Roxborough.
Duke said the PDP would not have success without the people.
He said there will no vanity projects under the PDP, but focus on bread-and-butter issues.
The people, he said, are the true heroes. “You are the real heroes here, you are the ones who decide to change it,” he said.
He said the PDP recognises its contract with the people, and intends to honour it.
Duke said the PDP campaigned on bread-and-butter issues and promised to fix them by taking up that mandate. He said the PDP will create a policy document to address unemployment, protect salaries, assist single parents and promote agriculture.
He said once they are sworn in, they will deal with the “technical work” and turn their mandate into a policy document.
He described Rowley as a “weak” leader and he expected a tougher fight. “Tonight is day one of Tobago’s freedom and I want to tell the Prime Minister I was expecting a little more competition from him, but clearly he is weak,” he said.
Duke said he fought long and hard to create a party that belongs to the grassroots. “When we are in power, you are in power. You are the ones in power,” he said.
Yesterday, the PDP teams made their way back to the communities to thank the people for their resounding support at the polls.