DUKE'S STINK MOUTH

Last week Public Services Association (PSA) leader told Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to “shut your stink mouth” after Rowley criticised the work ethic of public servants.
This week it seems Duke’s very mouth has landed him in trouble with the law, as he is in police custody, being investigated for something he may have said last November that could be in contravention of the sedition laws of this country.
On Monday, police searched Duke’s One Woodbrook Place home and the PSA’s headquarters in Port of Spain. Duke was subsequently taken into police custody and his personal cellphone was seized.
He was then hospitalised at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, under police guard, after complaining of feeling unwell.
This is the second time this year the police have taken action with respect to possible breaches of the Sedition Act.
In April, the police searched Radio and TV Jaagriti Tunapuna premises after secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Sat Maharaj made contentious comments with respect to Tobagonians on his Strikes Back programme on April 15.
The search warrant was executed on the grounds of sedition.
Last week, Duke warned the prime minister to watch his words after he (Rowley) criticised public sector workers, many of whom “produce absolutely nothing when the day come. Collect a salary at the end of the month and make the most noise when the pay is late”.
This provoked the ire of Duke, who sent a message to Rowley via social media, saying: “Think before you speak.
“Furthermore we want to tell you as one politician (Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal) told another in the Parliament to shut your stink mouth.
“I want to say that here this morning, every time you seem to speak you seem you speak foul language to hurt and denigrate people, shut your stink mouth this morning, shut up!”